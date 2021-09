Update on local COVID-19 data from the previous week of September 3-9, 2021 (published on September 10, 2021).

Hillsborough Data for Previous Weeks:

People vaccinated:

August 27-September 2, 2021: 11,581

September 3-9, 2021: 9,407

Cases:

August 27-September 2, 2021: 9,773

September 3-9, 2021: 7,940

New case positivity:

August 27-September 2, 2021: 17.4%

September 3-9, 2021: 16.5%

Cases per 100,000 population:

August 27-September 2, 2021: 647.8

September 3-9, 2021: 526.3

Cumulative Hillsborough County Data:

People vaccinated:

August 27-September 2, 2021: 814,027

September 3-9, 2021: 825,510

Percent ages 12+ vaccinated:

August 27-September 2, 2021: 63%

September 3-9, 2021: 64%

Cases:

August 27-September 2, 2021: 215,506

September 3-9, 2021: 223,492

Case positivity:

August 27-September 2, 2021: 22.0%

September 3-9, 2021: 22.4%

Hillsborough County 2021 Population:

1,508,560

Florida Data for Previous Weeks:

People vaccinated:

August 27-September 2, 2021: 174,756

September 3-9, 2021: 128,972

Cases:

August 27-September 2, 2021: 129,240

September 3-9, 2021: 100,012

New case positivity:

August 27-September 2, 2021: 15.2%

September 3-9, 2021: 13.5%

Cases per 100,000 population:

August 27-September 2, 2021: 588.1

September 3-9, 2021: 455.1

Deaths:

August 27-September 2, 2021: 433

September 3-9, 2021: 353

Cumulative Florida Data:

People vaccinated:

August 27-September 2, 2021: 13,124,436

September 3-9, 2021: 13,281,666

Percent ages 12+ vaccinated:

August 27-September 2, 2021: 69%

September 3-9, 2021: 69%

Cases:

August 27-September 2, 2021: 3,308,916

September 3-9, 2021: 3,409,165

Case positivity:

August 27-September 2, 2021: 20.8%

September 3-9, 2021: 21.1%

Deaths:

August 27-September 2, 2021: 46,324

September 3-9, 2021: 48,772

Florida 2021 Population:

21,975,117

Source:

COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report: State Overview (Florida Department of Health, https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/).