So many things have changed since the pandemic began in 2020. When stay-at-home orders caused Glazer Children’s Museum to temporarily shut its doors, it also meant cancelling many of its beloved events, including its 21-and-up night designed for adults to play like kids.

“While we missed our events, this time gave us the chance to consider what we really wanted,” said Glazer Children’s Museum’s director of marketing and communications, Kate White. “It gave us a fresh start and allowed us to begin designing new events and programs that feel uniquely us. From that process, Evening of Play emerged.”

An Evening of Play at Glazer Children’s Museum will be held on Friday, October 15 from 6-10 p.m. Adults get to play like a kid again in this adults-only event in support of the community’s favorite nonprofit children’s museum. It’s the community’s chance to let loose, climb, build and explore in the museum’s exhibits.

“The Glazer Children’s Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and we rely on the generous donations of individuals and organizations to keep the play going,” White said. “Evening of Play is a fundraiser for the museum, and we are very excited to welcome Seminole Hard Rock as the presenting sponsor. There are a range of sponsorships still available. Sponsorships include benefits like your logo on marketing materials, on-site signage and, best of all, … tickets to come play.”

In addition to being able to play like a kid again in museum exhibits, guests will enjoy a delicious array of bites and libations, listen to lively music and play classic games with a new twist.

“We’ll be reviving some of the most beloved activities from Grown Up Night, but this event will step it up a notch,” White said. “You’ll have to attend on October 15 to find out more.” The museum is looking to the Brandon community for additional event sponsors.

If you are a local business and are interested in being a sponsor of Glazer Children’s Museum’s Evening of Play, you can contact the museum’s chief development officer, Anysia McDowall at amcdowall@glazermuseum.org. Tickets for the Evening of Play will soon be available through the museum’s website, www.glazermuseum.org.