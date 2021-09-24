Edited by Jenny Bennett

Mobile Physician Services Come To You

Mobile Physician Services is a group of physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants that make house calls to patients that are not able to get out to see a physician on their own. They will visit assisted living communities, independent living communities, memory care communities as well as private residences. It has primary care, podiatry, optometry, psychiatry, palliative care, wound care and pain management providers that see patients in the comfort of their own homes.

For more information, visit its website at www.mobilephysicianservices.com or call 855 232-0644.

Dove Interiors Celebrates 32 Years In Business

September marks a significant milestone for Dove Interiors Carpet One Floor & Home, a milestone made especially poignant amidst 2020’s challenges. Its journey began in 1990, when Founder Joan Miller took a giant leap of faith: leaving her successful finance career behind to open the store at 2305 E. College Ave. in Ruskin. The rest, as they say, is history.

Over the years, Miller and her family have overcome many struggles but have always emerged stronger. Through it all, Miller, who runs the business with her daughter, Kimberley Scott, has thrived, growing the business to what it is today.

Dove Interiors continues to overcome obstacles and provide quality flooring, professional installation services, custom drapery, custom kitchens and bathrooms and so much more. Dove Interiors looks forward to seeing what the next 30 years will bring, and thanks all its loyal customers.

For more information, visit www.doveinteriorscarpetone.com or call 642-4369.

Angela Renéa Photography Captures Special Moments

Angela Renéa recently moved to the Tampa area and has over five years of experience in capturing special moments with her camera. Angela Renéa Photography is based in Brandon and specializes in outdoor and event photography. She will travel up to 40 miles or one hour to meet clients at their favorite spot. She has photographed many different events and milestones, including senior portraits, maternity, engagements, baptisms, weddings and parties.

For more information, visit www.angelareneaphotography.com or call 328-6732. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram @angelareneaphotography. Anyone who mentions this ad will receive 25 percent off their first session.

Alluring Aesthetics And Wellness Celebrates Grand Opening

Christine Cunning, MSN, APRN, FNP-C is a board-certified advanced practice nurse professionally trained in aesthetics and medically supervised weight loss. Her passion is helping men and women feel better about themselves and she recently opened her own spa, Alluring Aesthetics and Wellness.

Alluring Aesthetics and Wellness is devoted to helping men and women feel better about themselves by tailoring aesthetic services to their needs. It offers aesthetic injections like Botox and Juvéderm dermal fillers. It is one of only two medical spas in Hillsborough County that offers the Virtue RF microneedling procedure, which improves skin texture, reduces acne scarring, smoothing and tightening skin.

Medically supervised weight loss with prescription medications is also offered. Included in the consultation is a body fat analysis by InBody, which helps to allow individuals to focus on fat loss, not just weight loss.

Alluring Aesthetics and Wellness is located at 13134 Vail Ridge Dr. in Riverview. Additional information including details of grand opening specials can be found on its website at www.alluringaestheticsfl.com or call 753-9652. You can also follow it Facebook page @christinescunning.

JCE Solar Solutions Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting

JCE Solar Solutions is a local company offering home energy solutions that save you money and lower your carbon footprint. Owner Jody C. Edinger promises that JCE Solar Solutions will always provide the best value by offering a diversity of products, services and ideas to deliver the best solutions for your needs. It will communicate with you honestly and openly throughout the process, from discussion to after-sales support, working with you to create a cleaner planet.

Additional information can be found on its website at https://powur.com/ or by following on Facebook @JCEenergy, Twitter @IgniteBizUSA or calling 321-5700.

Fischbach Land Company Joins Sponsors For County Fair

Fischbach Land Company of Brandon has announced a sponsorship for the 2021 Hillsborough County Fair. The company has longtime ties to the Hillsborough County agricultural community.

“I think that we have an obligation to our agricultural and cattle communities to keep their businesses healthy and viable. One way is to sponsor events, such as the county fair, which promotes these communities and draws in youth to learn about opportunities for their community,” said Reed Fischbach, real estate broker and owner of Fischbach Land Company.

The county fair runs from September 23 until Sunday, October 3 at the grounds located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover.

New Vitality Centers Opens In Brandon

New Vitality Centers is an anti-aging medical clinic dedicated to optimizing health. We are all getting older, and we are conditioned to think that there is nothing we can do about it, so New Vitality Centers helps to give you vibrancy and energy, and thus a better quality of life as you get older.

It focuses on preventing disease through natural remedies, including BHRT (bioidentical hormone replacement therapy), MoreNova Linear Wave for erectile dysfunction, medical weight loss, PRP (platelet-rich plasma) skin rejuvenation and hair restoration, PRP injections for pain, IV nutrient therapy, Botox, medical marijuana cards and more. New Vitality Centers helps you optimize how you feel, no matter your age.

New Vitality Centers is located at 665 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.newvitalitycenters.com or call 436-0708.

Brandon Hospital Appreciation Gift Card Drive

The Daniels Team at Coldwell Banker Realty is hosting a community gift card drive for Brandon Hospital staff. It is asking for $10 gift cards and handwritten thank-you notes. All donations and help are welcome. Its goal is to collect and distribute 250 gift cards.

Donations can be dropped off at Coldwell Banker Realty, addressed to The Daniels Team, 213 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon.

Citizens Bank & Trust Extends Into Hillsborough County

Citizens Bank & Trust recently announced an agreement with Hillsboro Bank to acquire its Valrico office. This move represents its first expansion outside of Polk County.

“For over one hundred years, Citizens Bank & Trust has proudly served the residents of Polk County,” said Greg Littleton, president and CEO of Citizens Bank & Trust. “As a family-owned bank with a long and rich history, we share Hillsboro Bank’s culture of providing exceptional customer service. We look forward to welcoming Hillsboro Bank customers to the Citizens Bank & Trust family and developing new business and personal relationships within both communities.”

The Bryan’s Chateau Assisted Living Opens

Owners Icolin and Harvey Bryan are celebrating the opening of their assisted living facility located in the Brentwood Hills Subdivision in Valrico. The Bryan’s Chateau is a vibrant and luxurious resort-style assisted living facility with a cozy five-unit space. It is committed to maintaining the highest quality health care services that your loved one deserves, giving them an oasis to explore and call home.

For more information, email thechateau1803@gmail.com or call 215-9577.

The Chamber Cup Classic Returns

The South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce is holding its Chamber Cup Classic golf tournament on Friday, October 22 at Club Renaissance in Sun City Center. Whether you’re a pro, duffer or you just want to have some fun with friends, this event is for you.

For more information, contact Lynne at 634-5111 or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.

Jade Health Opens In Riverview

Jade Health, located at 10730 Ketchum Valley Dr. in Riverview, aims to be a proponent for the health and well-being of the community. It offers services to help you look and feel your best, including IV nutrient therapy to help boost your immune system, infrared sauna, full-body cryotherapy, skin resurfacing as well as many others.

Owner Amanda Kuhns, APRN said, “When we designed this business, we were trying to create someplace where we wanted to go but couldn’t quite find. We want you to walk in and feel like part of our family.”

For additional information, visit www.jadetampa.com, follow it on Facebook @JadeHealthTampa or Instagram @jadehealth21 or call 741-3234.