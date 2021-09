Compiled by Jenny Bennett

First-Ever Black Cat Fun Run Supports A Kitten Place

Local cat rescue A Kitten Place invites you to take part in its inaugural Black Cat Fun Run to help offset some of the costs of its rescue work. During 2020, A Kitten Place rescued 419 cats and kittens, provided spay/neuter surgeries for over 50 feral/stray cats and kittens and spent $22,000 on food, litter and other supplies.

The fun run will take place on Saturday, October 30 at 8:30 a.m. in the Twin Lakes neighborhood park in Brandon, and you can choose a 5K run or a family-friendly 1-mile walk. There will also be a costume contest and a 50/50 raffle.

To register for the event, visit www.akittenplace5k.eventbrite.com. Registration includes a T-shirt, medal and snacks/refreshments. If you are interested in sponsoring the event, please email Michelle Bass at akittenplace@gmail.com.

Market Day And Car Shows Return To FishHawk Ranch

The FishHawk Ranch Market will be returning to Cross Park at 16144 Churchside Dr. in Lithia (opposite of Park Square) starting on Sunday, October 3 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. This will be a monthly event running on the first Sunday of every month until May 2022 and offers over 50 unique vendors selling handcrafted and homemade items.

A car show will also be held on the same day at the Palmetto Club, located at 17004 Dorman Rd. Lithia, next to Cross Park, from 12 Noon-3 p.m. Visit https://fhrcarshow.eventbrite.com to preregister for the event; space is limited. There is no charge for spectators.

For more information on both events or to become a vendor, contact Susan Parvin at 657-6629.

Chill Cawfee Hosts October Fest

Chill Cawfee, located at 3407 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, will be hosting an October Fest on Saturday, October 9 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will include music, outdoor games, contests and a burger cook-off.

For more information for all events happening at Chill Cawfee, visit www.chillcawfee.com or call 324-9472.

Terrific Kids Golf Tournament Coming Soon

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Brandon is holding its annual Terrific Kids Golf Tournament on Thursday, October 7 at Buckhorn Springs Golf and Country Club in Valrico. This year is the 20th anniversary of the event and space is limited to the first 100 players.

The Kiwanis Club is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child at a time and runs several programs in the area, including Terrific Kids in 26 elementary schools, Key Clubs in six high schools, the Project Smile feeding program and Kiwanis Kicks (shoes for children in need). There are several levels of corporate sponsorship available for the event as well as prizes for the top three finishers, longest drive and closest to the hole.

For more information or to register for the event, visit www.brandonkiwanis.org. If you have any questions, email the tournament director at adustie15@gmail.com or call 294-0645.

Celebrate The End Of Summer At Bier Fest

During the fourth year of Bier Fest at Busch Gardens, guests can sip seasonal beverage offerings and savor new recipes featuring fan-favorite breweries. Beer flows through the park on an all-new beer trail, weaving between iconic coasters, local live music and fascinating animal habitats while incorporating restaurants and outdoor culinary stations, including the new Giraffe Bar. Several festival locations feature nonalcoholic beverage options, including a watermelon agua fresca, to offer cool relief on those hot summer days.

Bier Fest at Busch Gardens runs each Friday through Sunday until Sunday, October 31.

Bingo Returns To St. Stephen Catholic Church

St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview is pleased to announce the return of bingo to its Family Life Center.

The event, held on the fourth Tuesday of every month starting on September 28, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and a concession stand is available for refreshments. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and proceeds from the evening will support community families in need and church groups like St. Vincent de Paul.

Summerfield Women’s Golf Association Is Looking For League Players

The Summerfield Women’s Golf Association (SWGA) will begin its 18-hole annual league play on Tuesday, October 5. Its purpose is to further the game of golf by women, foster good sportsmanship and friendships and create an interest in improving the average golfer’s game. Membership is open to all women 18 years or older of amateur standing; you do not have to have a Summerfield Golf Club membership to play.

The league consists of players of all skill levels and plays a variety of games that are fun and challenging for everyone. Tee times are at 8 a.m. on Tuesday mornings at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club at 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview.

If you are interested in joining or would like additional information, contact Margaret at 517-410-3115.

Bunco Fundraiser At The Bridges Clubhouse

Kappa Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi is hosting a night of fun, fellowship and prizes on Thursday, September 30 at 6:30 p.m. at The Bridges Clubhouse, located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. The ‘Kids Depend on People’ bunco night is open to all adults 18 and over and will include snacks, wine, soft drinks and dessert. Tickets for the event are $20 per person and proceeds will benefit Kappa Delta Phi’s Kids Depend on People initiatives.

To purchase tickets, call Flora on 967-3954.

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church Seeks Vendors For Fall Craft Fair

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church is seeking vendors for its annual Fall Craft Fair on Saturday, October 30 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Outside spaces of 12×12 ft. are available. For more information, call the church office at 689-6849 or email info@saumc.net.

Tampa Dynamo Is Looking For Players And Coaches

Interested in recreational soccer? Come to Tampa Dynamo. It is looking for more players and coaches this year. Coaches need no experience and will receive full support from the club. If interested, call 730-0322 or visit its website at www.tampadynamofc.com/ for more information.