The Gasparilla Music Festival, marking its 10th year, will be presented over the weekend of October 1-3. The Gasparilla Music Festival is held along the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa in Curtis Hixon Park and Kiley Gardens across four stages. There will be great music and food as well as plenty of space to stretch out and enjoy.

Tickets to the Gasparilla Music Festival must be purchased in advance. They include three days at $90, two days at $60 and one-day admission is $40. There are also VIP experience tickets which range from $250 to $125. Tickets can be obtained by visiting www.gmftickets.com.

Proceeds from the nonprofit festival provide support to music classrooms in Title 1 elementary schools.

Genre-defying and Best Dance/Electronic Album GRAMMY nominee Sofi Tukker will be featured on Friday night. Legendary and iconic hip hop superstar Nas will be headlining the festival on Saturday. Also featured on Saturday night is the Durham, North Carolina duo Sylvan Esso. Closing the festival on Sunday will be the highly celebrated Southern rock and jam band Gov’t Mule.

“The Gasparilla Music Festival is celebrating its 10th year of ‘feel-good music,’” said David Cox of the Gasparilla Music Foundation. “The Gasparilla Music Festival has been described as a ‘Festival on a Mission’ with proceeds from the festival going to support music education in Hillsborough County schools. The Gasparilla Music Festival features almost every genre of music, from church choir to rock ‘n’ roll, across four stages along downtown Tampa’s Riverwalk,” added Cox.

Each year, the festival has grown in size and breadth with an eclectic assortment of music handpicked to inspire as well as entertain. In addition to diversity of sounds, the Gasparilla Music Festival offers a variety of experiences, including a wellness kickoff Friday evening hosted by CAMP Tampa called Ride the Park, a stationary bike ride which serves as a fundraiser for Gasparilla Music Festival’s Recycled Tunes program.

Recycled Tunes is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which provides instruments to local schools and children’s music programs. Instruments collected at the Recycled Tunes instrument drives are refurbished in collaboration with a local music store and then donated to schools and programs that can best serve our area youths.

For more information on tickets and the lineup for the weekend of music and fun, please visit https://gasparillamusic.com.