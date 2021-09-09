This month, the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin will present several fantastic groups who will perform live on either the Firehouse Center Stage Music or Firehouse Center Stage Comedy. The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. NE. in Ruskin. It is a perfect venue for anyone that loves entertainment close to home.

First up, TBone Hamilton and T.C. Carr return to the Firehouse Cultural Center Stage for a night of outstanding blues music on Saturday, September 11 at 7:30 p.m. In 2019, Hamilton released his fourth produced CD from his band, TBone Hamilton and the Blues All-Stars, called A Tribute to Willie Dixon. The album features notable guests, such as Mitch Woods on piano and Carr on harmonica.

The Firehouse Center Stage Comedy will present Comedy Night with Rahn Hortman on Friday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m. Hortman has a unique blend of profanity-free banter. He makes pointed observations about everyday people that leaves no one safe. He has become a crowd favorite, bringing home the title in the TV Channel 32 Comedy Challenge, Nationally Syndicated Cowhead Competition, and he was a finalist in Florida’s Funniest Comedian.

Come back on Saturday, September 18 at 7:30 p.m. and enjoy some Irish tunes courtesy of Mike Donahue & Third Man Out on the Firehouse Center Stage Music. Donahue will play guitar and provide lead vocals. Donahue has been playing Irish music since 1993. Don Pigeon plays the guitar, mandolin, tin whistle, flute and some vocals. He has been interested in Irish music since childhood and has performed in some local festivals within the Bay area. Darin Graves will provide fiddle accompaniment to the group. Graves has played the fiddle for 13 years.

At the Center Stage at the Firehouse, you can experience top-quality entertainment in a unique setting that will have you returning for more.

Seats are limited for all shows. Tickets to the above shows can be obtained by visiting www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or calling 645-7651. Tickets to the shows are $23 for members and $28 for future members. All tickets must be purchased in advance. There is no day-of-show pricing at this time to allow for proper social distancing. Tickets are nonrefundable.