9/11 Memorial On The 20th Anniversary

New York will remember 9/11 during its 20th anniversary. The 2,983 names etched in bronze will once again ring out across the National September 11 Memorial Plaza—read aloud by family members, not prerecorded as they were last pandemic year—as the world pauses to recall the indescribable day nearly 20 years ago.

The 9/11 Tribute in Light—powerful spotlights recreating the skyscraping Twin Towers—has become a tradition. This year, it will be bolstered by Tributes in Lights, buildings across New York and the nation bathed in blue light, in solidarity to mark the lives lost 20 years ago. After the ceremony, the memorial will open to the general public, but the museum will be open for families only on the anniversary.

Franklin Graham Launches Route 66 God Loves You Tour

Evangelist Franklin Graham, son of Billy Graham, is holding an eight-city God Loves You Tour that will bring prayer, live music and a life-changing message beginning on Sunday, September 19. Franklin is going through the heart of America to offer people a message of God’s love, visiting cities along historic Route 66.

Following the opening night in Joliet, Illinois, the tour will continue across the U.S. with stops in St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Amarillo, Texas; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Flagstaff, Arizona; and San Bernardino, California. One of the most influential bands in Christian music history, Newsboys, is joining the tour, and they will perform live at each event.

Catholic YouTube Channel Now Featuring No. 1 Catholic Podcast

The Bible in a Year featuring Jeff Cavins is now available on Ascension Presents, the largest Catholic YouTube channel in the world in English, with more than 550,000 subscribers and more than 77 million views.

With this development, the podcast also brings the Bible to those who need or prefer a visual option. Each YouTube episode features the full text, carefully edited with large, clear font.

The show saw explosive popularity, shooting to the number one position on the Apple Podcast chart in all categories within two days of its launch, ahead of successful, long-running shows from The New York Times and NPR. Midway through The Bible in a Year, Ascension reported 100 million cumulative downloads, making it the number one podcast in religion and spirituality.

FSU’s Bobby Bowden Leaves Behind Christian Legacy

Bobby Bowden, a coaching legend, passed away on August 8 at the age of 91. His name is synonymous with success. He is the all-time winningest coach in Division I history, and he directed the Florida State University (FSU) Seminoles to two national championships.

But Bowden’s defining moment in his life came before his coaching career even began, when he rededicated his life to Jesus Christ. And, unashamedly, Bowden has been using football at the stadium as a pulpit to witness to young men in his football program. Bowden’s legacy will continue to be celebrated in faith. It’s well known that Bowden enjoyed reading the Bible each morning. He also kept one on his office desk when he coached at FSU. Additionally, he routinely autographed photos with the John 3:16 inscription.

Bowden, who also shared his testimonial across the country during his speaking engagements, was long involved with sports ministry The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). The Bowden family asked, in lieu of flowers, for donations be made to the organization’s national headquarters in Kansas City.

