Home Clean Heroes of Tampa Bay has teamed up with Cleaning for a Reason, a nonprofit serving cancer patients through free house cleanings.

Owner Adeola ‘Addy’ Shabiyi is committed to making a difference for families in the community and wants to extend his reach to helping cancer patients.

“Growing up with a mother who is a nurse, health care matters have always been important to me,” said Shabiyi. “Everyone understands the physical toll that a cancer treatment has on a patient. Considering that cleaning is physical and cancer patients undergoing treatment are unable to exert themselves physically, Home Clean Heroes of Tampa Bay is thrilled to partner with Cleaning for a Reason and support cancer patients during this difficult time. We’re here to focus on the home, so cancer patients can prioritize their health and family.”

Through partnership with Cleaning for a Reason, Home Clean Heroes of Tampa Bay assists cancer patients by cleaning two homes per month for two consecutive months free of charge. This will be an ongoing service to cancer patients residing in Tampa Bay.

Home Clean Heroes of Tampa Bay offers customized residential and light commercial (offices belonging to realtors, doctors, CPAs, etc.) cleaning services. The company is locally owned and operated by Wallay Dolsh Corporation and directly managed by Shabiyi, a Nigerian-born doctor of business administration with a track record of successful entrepreneurship.

Founded in 2017, the franchise provides a tech-savvy approach using proprietary technology for operational efficiency, including field management software, in-vehicle GPS and data tracking. The company employs professional vehicles, and all staff are bonded, insured and background-checked. Individual supplies are packed for each home and organized according to the specific rooms that are serviced, and the franchise’s proprietary home-cleaning system stops cross-contamination at a client’s doorstep.

Cleaning for a Reason partners with more than 1,200 residential cleaners throughout the United States and Canada to offer free house cleaning to any household battling cancer. Since 2006, the nonprofit and its partners have donated more than $14.7 million in services, helping more than 43,000 cancer patients. In 2017, Cleaning for a Reason was adopted by ISSA Charities, the charitable arm of ISSA, the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association.

For more information about Home Clean Heroes, go to homecleanheroes.com/tampabay.

To learn more about Cleaning for a Reason and to apply for free house cleaning, see cleaningforareason.org.