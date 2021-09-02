By Laura Marzullo

A local favorite event is kicking off next month after the summer break. On Sunday, October 3, the FishHawk Market will take place at FishHawk’s Cross Park, conveniently located across from Park Square.

According to the organizer, Susan Parvin, more than 50 vendors regularly attend the market offering their time and efforts to supply the community with convenient access to high-quality, locally grown and produced, handmade items from local growers and artisans.

Brian Wachtler, owner/operator of Brooklyn Knish, has been a vendor at the FishHawk Market since the institution began. He takes pride in what he does for his community. The satisfaction that results after someone tastes the knish is very rewarding to Wachtler.

“I have delivered knishes to FishHawk customers in the off-summer months. I do this because my FishHawk customers are some of the most loyal and grateful,” said Wachtler.

Ellen Montoya, owner of E Marie Tumblers, sells her glitter tumblers, laser-engraved tumblers and sublimation tumblers regularly at the market.

“It is known for being an event where the entire community can come together with family and friends and just enjoy a day together,” mentioned Montoya.

Montoya has been a part of the FishHawk market for three years. Within those three years, she strongly believes she has impacted her community. From working and supporting local businesses to being a sponsor of the FishHawk Creek PTA, making charitable donations to other local schools and coaching several local women who want to start a tumbler business, Montoya has done it all and loves meeting new customers and seeing familiar faces monthly at the market.

For vendors interested in participating, please contact Parvin at 657-6629. The vendor space is 10’x10’. In order to be a vendor, items must be handcrafted or homemade. The FishHawk Market is always looking for passionate vendors to add to its vibrant market that has been in existence for over 12 years.

Cross Park is located at 16144 Churchview Dr. in Lithia. The market takes place on the first Sunday of the month from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.