By Ariana Pedraza

Mitchell Reed, band director at Newsome High School, is leaving the program to enter a new chapter in his life. Directing the band for three years, Mr. Reed has helped the Wolfpack Band excel through competitions, receive high ratings and even led them to perform in Washington D.C. for the Fourth of July. Even through the difficult year, he helped the band push through COVID-19 setbacks and kept them prepared for the show it will perform this season.

This summer, Reed was offered a job in Chesapeake, Virginia and made the difficult decision to leave Newsome for the opportunity to live and work near his family. He said that he is excited, but that leaving is very bittersweet.

“I’m grateful for the experience of getting work at Newsome and meet fantastic students and be a part of this community,” Reed shared. “FishHawk and Newsome will hold a special place in my heart forever.”

He explained that he has been most proud to continue the Wolfpack Band legacy and lead them through COVID with the help of the perseverance of students and staff.

“Newsome Band program is bigger than just one person,” Reed explained. “I have every confidence that whoever comes in to lead this program will thrive with the help of students and administration.”

During an emotional speech at his last rehearsal with the band, Reed voiced that he has been proud to work with them and introduced the new director, Kevin Sayers, who had previously worked with the band as part of the percussion staff.

Chase Ballweg, one of the drum majors, gave a heartwarming speech telling new members what they would be missing and wishing Reed the best on behalf of the band.

“We are obviously sad to see Mr. Reed go, but we are happy for him because this will be better for him and his family,” Ballweg said after the ceremony. “The past few years would not have been the same without him, but Mr. Reed has set us up beautifully to still have a fantastic season under our new director, Mr. Kevin Sayers.”

Woodwind Technician Reed Stricsek said, “In my three years with the Newsome Band, Mr. Reed has been the most compassionate and knowledgeable person I’ve ever worked with.”

“Mr. Reed, we appreciate you and are grateful for your time here. You will be sorely missed. Good Luck,” – Newsome Wolfpack Band.