Recently, gas prices have been on the rise, but Next Level Church (NLC) wants to help your wallet in these crazy times by giving away free gas to the community. On Monday, September 6 at the Marathon Station at 6933 U.S. Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview, beginning at 10 a.m., residents can receive $20 worth of free gas thanks to Next Level Church.

This service to the community will be offered with no catch and no strings attached. Next Level Church simply wants to give back to the community. As lead pastor, Joshua Gagnon said, “At Next Level Church, we believe God sent his church to give, and this is one of the most practical ways we can share God’s generous heart with people.”

Starting at 10 a.m., people can get in line to receive free gas while supplies last at that station. Next Level Church will have volunteers on hand (as well as the local police department) to help with traffic flow and to assist anyone who needs it.

Next Level Church began 13 years ago and now meets in multiple locations across three different states, with the newest location launching in Riverview at Sumner High School on Sunday, September 12 at 10 a.m. At every location, there is a local pastor, live band and amazing kids’ environments. NLC is designed to be a place where people can feel comfortable and experience the message of the Bible in a casual, inviting atmosphere no matter where they are in life.

For more information on Next Level Church, visit www.nextlevel.church. To get details on this event or to set up an interview, contact Pastor Roman Archer at 308-3090 or roman.archer@nextlevel.church.