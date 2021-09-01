“You see the bad situation we are in,” (Nehemiah 2:17 NASB).

Grab your Bible and join me in studying the Book of Nehemiah. We can learn a lot from that prophet of old in dealing with discouragement today.

• Tears are okay. “I sat down and wept … for days” (1:4). I can relate, can’t you? Weeping and mourning are natural, healthy reactions to bad news. But we mustn’t languish there.

• Fatigue weakens our resolve (4:21-23). When we’re exhausted, it’s easy to quit. Take regular rest breaks and fun frolics. Refresh yourself physically, mentally and spiritually so your resolve stays strong.

• Frustration rises as rubbish accumulates (4:10). Clutter in our lives needs to be addressed and removed, not avoided.

• Confusion halts momentum (4:8). We must create a plan and diligently work it, revising whenever necessary.

• Feelings of failure diminish hope (4:1-3). If we lose hope, we also lose joy, peace and our heart connection with Jesus. To counteract, we must change the way we see, think and speak. Yesterday’s failure doesn’t dictate tomorrow’s. Step away and pray to gain new perspective: How do my circumstances look from Papa God’s eternal viewpoint? What would Jesus do? (Cliché, I know, but sooo helpful!)

• Fear spreads quickly and robs our faith (4:14, 17). A surefire way to fight fear is to remember what the Lord has done for you. Rally with other believers. There’s strength in numbers.

Nehemiah intimately understood discouragement. He was tasked with repairing a decrepit city wall with no materials, time or help. Despite horrendous obstacles, he prayed, developed a plan and conquered his wall.

Many of us are currently dealing with walls damaged by post-COVID-19 financial woes, loss of loved ones, job insecurity, fear, health issues, disillusionment and even despair.

How’s rebuilding your wall going, my friend?

Prayer: Yahweh Tsuri (The Lord, My Rock), my wall is falling apart piece by discouraging piece. I trust You to provide all I need to repair it. Amen.