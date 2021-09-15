WHAT:

To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month and encourage vaccination, the NFL Alumni Tampa Bay Chapter, MCR Health, Inc., Ana G. Mendez University, Marcos Rivera of HyperTampa and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Tampa Bay are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event on Friday, September 17. The event will have COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) available to the public on a walk-in basis (no appointment necessary).

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and receive autographs from former Tampa Bay wide receiver Michael Clayton and NFL Alumni Chapter President and former Tampa Bay defensive end Walter Carter, among other NFL alumni. Attendees can also enter a raffle to win a player-signed NFL Alumni football. In addition to free doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, the event also will feature music by DJ Moyo, giveaways, coffee and snacks.

NFL Alumni Health, in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is tackling COVID-19 through an outreach and education initiative addressing COVID-19 vaccination hesitancy.

Everyone 12 years of age and older is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Those under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No appointment is necessary.

WHO:

The event will feature appearances by NFL Alumni ambassadors who are available for interviews:

• Michael Clayton – World Champion and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver

• Walter Carter – NFL Alumni Tampa Bay Chapter President and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive End

• Kamerion Wimbley – Former Tennessee Titans, Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns Linebacker

• Michael Butler – Former Green Bay Packers Defensive End

WHEN:

Friday, September 17

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

No appointment necessary—walk-ups welcome

WHERE:

Ana G. Mendez University

3655 West Waters Ave.

Tampa, FL 33614

For more information about the NFL Alumni Health campaign and vaccination education resources, go to https://nflalumnihealth.org/covid-19/.