By Pastor Jomo Cousins, PhD

1 Chronicles 4:10 (AMP), The Prayer of Jabez:

10 Jabez cried out to the God of Israel, saying, “Oh that You would indeed bless me and enlarge my border [property], and that Your hand would be with me, and You would keep me from evil so that it does not hurt me!” And God granted his request.

Here, we see that Jabez was bold enough to ask for two things: more territory and for God’s hand to be with him. As believers, I think we have to get our asks up, too. We must boldly raise the level of our asking just like Jabez did in his prayer.

Boldness is one of the key characteristics of successful people. When we think of Henry Ford creating the automobile while everyone else was riding on horses, that was bold. When we think of Oprah Winfrey having her own talk show and network when people considered her crazy for even trying, that was bold. When we think of Elon Musk of Tesla creating an electric automobile and selling it online, that was bold.

Boldness is the ability to act on what you believe before others buy into it. Success is seeing what others don’t and taking risks that others won’t. If you don’t put a limit on God, God won’t put a limit on you.

Oftentimes, prior to becoming successful in any area of life, some people might consider you (and your ideas) crazy. Most people have been programmed to color within the lines. Successful people have to create their own picture and not care about what others think.

The Bible tells us in Proverbs 28:1 (KJV), “The righteous are bold as lions.” Lions, don’t back down from anything. Be bold today.

Prayer:

Father God, I pray for the boldness to ask big and to remember that You are my source. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.

Except from: 60 Prayers in 60 Seconds, Page 14.