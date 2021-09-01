This year will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the terrorist attacks on the United States. On Saturday, September 11, the nation will come together to remember the 2,977 people that died as a result of that fateful day. Included in that number are the deaths from the Twin Towers, including 400 police and firefighters, the Pentagon and in the fields of Pennsylvania—when one of the hijacked planes crashed as passengers tried to retake the plane from the terrorists. It undoubtedly is one of the darkest days in American history.

The terrorist attacks that day are without question a defining moment of the 21st century. In the wake of this national tragedy, many people revealed renewed religious commitment. Countless people turned to their faith to make sense from this traumatic event. As our nation continues to honor those who lost their lives that day, we need to keep our eyes focused on God for continued strength in God’s promises as we look back and honor that day.

“We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down but not destroyed,” (2 Corinthians 4:8-9).



In the Aftermath: What September 11 Is Teaching Us about Our World, Our Faith and Ourselves

By James Taylor

Many of our comfortable assumptions about our world, our faith and ourselves came crashing down with the towers of the World Trade Center. In the wake of that disaster, we all re-examined values we once took for granted. This book is a collection of reflections from writers and church leaders who explore the political, economic, social and religious implications of our responses to the events of that day.



Sons of Valor, Parents of Faith

By James J. O’Donnell

On the morning of September 11, 2001, the world changed forever—not only in this country, but in every other country as well. This book shares the touching personal stories and interviews of the parents of New York City firefighters and police that were killed on 9/11, and it takes us on their subsequent spiritual and emotional journeys. Although many of these men were young, they had already left a significant imprint on the world, and their parents now share their feelings about their grief in the aftermath of the tragedy.



Touching History: The Untold Story of The Drama That Unfolded in the Skies Over America on 9/11

By Lynn Spencer

This book shares the riveting story of the response of the heroic pilots and air traffic controllers who found themselves on the front lines of an undeclared war on September 11, 2001. In this minute-to-minute narrative, based on an astonishing feat of reporting, the author recreates the never-before-told story of the unprecedented battle in the skies on 9/11, revealing many startling, unknown elements of the day’s events. The reader is taken right to the front lines of the heroic response as thousands of air traffic controllers, military commanders, jet fighter pilots and commercial pilots with flights in the air snapped into stirring action.



Bible Prophecies of 9-11

By Paul Gregersen, Edmund A. Cook

Many felt they were witnessing an unfolding of a Bible prophecy while we lived through the events of September 11. The spiritual context was not really known, and it could not be explained. September 11 was more than just another historical event. It was, in reality, a cataclysmic moment marking the beginning of a new millennia. Many Christians believed a prophetic event would transpire and deliver a spiritual witness. A chain of Bible prophecies link to 9-11 with an astounding pattern.