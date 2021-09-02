A 400 lb., bronze art sculpture has been installed at the signature entryway roundabout of Home by WestBay’s master-planned community, Hawkstone. Located at the intersection of Boyette and Balm Boyette Rds., the public artwork was developed in collaboration with Hillsborough County and Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy White.

Hillsborough County commissioned Florida-based artist Geza Gaspar last year from eight artists who submitted proposals. Gaspar’s creation, titled Mountain Bicyclist, depicts a mountain biker in motion atop a cement podium with engraved messages on each of the four sides. The artwork is fitting since Hawkstone is located just a mile south of the bicycle motocross at Triple Creek BMX, and a few miles further from the Balm Boyette Scrub Nature Preserve in Wimauma and Alafia River State Park in Lithia. All are very popular destinations for mountain bikers.

“Art is another way we create unique and desirable communities for all to enjoy,” said Willy Nunn, president and CEO of Homes by WestBay. “We’re so pleased with the finished creation and how it represents such a popular area activity. It’s a great addition to the community that everyone can enjoy.”

The sculpture sits in the center of a traffic roundabout which opened to drivers in February 2020. The construction, which Homes by WestBay funded in coordination with the county, has been an important safety improvement over the previous rural triangular intersection, which had become increasingly dangerous due to more and more traffic in the area. The updated roundabout has provided noticeable relief from congestion, not just within the Hawkstone community, but for neighboring communities as well.

“Hillsborough County’s public art program focuses on adding artwork to places where citizens might not otherwise be exposed to art,” said Amanda Grant, project manager for Hillsborough County and its public art coordinator. “This statue adds to the fabric of the community and will also be a recognizable landmark.”

Gaspar began work on the sculpture in September 2020 at his Venice studio, then the castings were assembled on site in July 2021. The artwork costed $75,000 and was paid for by Hillsborough County.

Founded in 2009, Homes by WestBay is Tampa Bay’s largest locally owned, privately held homebuilder. Throughout Tampa Bay, including Pasco, Hillsborough, Polk and Manatee Counties, Homes by WestBay designs and develops the finest communities and best neighborhoods.

For more information, visit www.HomesByWestBay.com.