One of FishHawk Ranch’s main homeowners associations (HOA) has hired a new association management company. As of August 1, GrandManors has replaced Rizzetta & Company, Inc. and will be in charge of handling the community maintenance, enforcement issues and fee collection.

FishHawk Ranch is represented by two main homeowners associations, the FishHawk Ranch Homeowners Association, Inc. and the Starling Homeowners Association, Inc., along with various other smaller associations in the district. The FishHawk Ranch Homeowners Association made the change.

GrandManors is a full-service, on-site HOA management brand that includes a fully integrated service bundle of staff, technology and best practices to ensure the finest lifestyle and community management. With an office in Suite 209 in Park Square, the staff is ready to assist residents. It also offers CiraNet, an online portal that gives owners/residents a resource to access their account and make payments, request service and more.

HOA President Chelsea-Lauren Pellegrino said resident feedback and concerns prompted the change. In the short time GrandManors has been the contracted management company, the HOA board has received several compliments from residents that have had interactions with them.

“We’re already very pleased with their level of service because they’re so responsive to resident needs,” she said. “They try to respond to residents within 12 hours.”

The FishHawk Ranch Homeowners Association is responsible for the enforcement of the covenants and deed restrictions, as governed by the adopted bylaws. The services provided are administrative, financial, architectural reviews, enforcement activities, legal, insurance provision and dues information. GrandManors will handle the day-to-day affairs of the association.

“We are tasked with ensuring design guidelines are followed so our neighborhood continues to be a well-maintained and beautiful place to live,” said Pellegrino. “All our residents want to see our property values remain high and by maintaining our homes we can do that.”

As the staff at GrandManors continue its transition, they thank residents for their patience during this time. More information will be coming soon.

Residents can learn more about the HOA and Community Development District within the community at www.fishhawkconnect.com or email fishran@circamail.com.