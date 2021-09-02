Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Florida Hawks FC Offers Recreational Soccer Program

Sign-ups are now underway for Florida Hawks Football Club’s fall recreational soccer program. Sign up now through Sunday, September 26 at www.floridahawksfc.com. Teams are offered from ages 3U to 10U for in-house with games played in FishHawk and 11/12U through 19U with the Tampa Area Recreational Soccer Association (TARSA). Practices begin on the week of Monday, October 25 and games will take place on weekends and select Friday nights from November through January, holidays excluded.

For more information, email help@floridahawksfc.com.

Market Day And Car Shows Return To FishHawk Ranch

The FishHawk Ranch Market will be returning to Cross Park at 16144 Churchside Dr. in Lithia (opposite of Park Square) starting on Sunday, October 3 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. This will be a monthly event running on the first Sunday of every month until May 2022 and offers over 50 unique vendors selling handcrafted and homemade items.

A car show will also be held on the same day at the Palmetto Club, located at 17004 Dorman Rd. Lithia, next to Cross Park, from 12 Noon-3 p.m. Visit https://fhrcarshow.eventbrite.com to preregister for the event; space is limited. There is no charge for spectators.

For more information on both events or to become a vendor, contact Susan Parvin at 657-6629.

Chill Cawfee Artisan Faire Returns

Chill Cawfee, located at 3407 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, is excited to bring back its Artisan Faire on Sunday, September 12. There are many talented artists, authors and crafters in our community, and Chill Cawfee is excited to highlight them and is specifically looking for vendors who sell products that are locally made and preferably handcrafted in some way, shape or form. The market will also have live music, food and activities, including free henna paint.

For additional information and to learn how to become a vendor, visit www.chillcawfee.com or call 324-9472.

Terrific Kids Golf Tournament Coming Soon

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Brandon is holding its annual Terrific Kids Golf Tournament on Thursday, October 7 at Buckhorn Springs Golf and Country Club in Valrico. This year is the 20th anniversary of the event and space is limited to the first 100 players.

The Kiwanis Club is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child at a time and runs several programs in the area, including Terrific Kids in 26 elementary schools, Key Clubs in six high schools, the Project Smile feeding program and Kiwanis Kicks (shoes for children in need). There are several levels of corporate sponsorship available for the event as well as prizes for the top three finishers, longest drive and closest to the hole.

For more information or to register for the event, visit www.brandonkiwanis.org. If you have any questions, email the tournament director at adustie15@gmail.com or call 294-0645.

Food Truck Rally In FishHawk Ranch

A food truck rally and canned food drive will be held at the Osprey Club in FishHawk Ranch on Saturday, September 11 from 5-9 p.m. Fifteen food trucks offering a large variety of meals are scheduled to participate.

For a full list of trucks, go to www.tampbayfoodtruckrally.com/food-truck-take-out and select FishHawk Ranch. Seeds of Hope will also be collecting canned or dried food items for its pantry.

For more information, call Resident Services at 657-6629.

Celebrate The End Of Summer At Bier Fest

During the fourth year of Bier Fest at Busch Gardens, guests can sip seasonal beverage offerings and savor new recipes featuring fan-favorite breweries. Beer flows through the park on an all-new beer trail, weaving between iconic coasters, local live music and fascinating animal habitats while incorporating restaurants and outdoor culinary stations, including the new Giraffe Bar. Several festival locations feature nonalcoholic beverage options, including a watermelon agua fresca, to offer cool relief on those hot summer days.

Bier Fest at Busch Gardens runs each Friday through Sunday until Sunday, October 31.

New Horizons Group Homes Annual BBQ Fundraiser

New Horizons Group Homes will hold its annual barbecue and silent auction on Saturday, September 25. This is the major fundraiser for New Horizons Group Homes, a nonprofit organization that operates three homes for developmentally challenged adults who work in the community or in day programs.

The barbecue will take place from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Central Baptist Christian School gymnasium at 402 E. Windhorst Rd. in Brandon. Tickets are $20, which includes a delicious meal, great entertainment and a large silent auction.

For information on purchasing tickets in advance, call the New Horizons office at 571-2690 or Brenda Watkins at 653-2466.

Summerfield Women’s Golf Association Is Looking For League Players

The Summerfield Women’s Golf Association (SWGA) will begin its 18-hole annual league play on Tuesday, October 5. Its purpose is to further the game of golf by women, foster good sportsmanship and friendships and create an interest in improving the average golfer’s game. Membership is open to all women 18 years or older of amateur standing; you do not have to have a Summerfield Golf Club membership to play.

The league consists of players of all skill levels and plays a variety of games that are fun and challenging for everyone. Tee times are at 8 a.m. on Tuesday mornings at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club at 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview.

If you are interested in joining or would like additional information, contact Margaret at 517-410-3115.

Bunco Fundraiser At The Bridges Clubhouse

Kappa Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi is hosting a night of fun, fellowship and prizes on Thursday, September 30 at 6:30 p.m. at The Bridges Clubhouse, located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. The ‘Kids Depend on People’ bunco night is open to all adults 18 and over and will include snacks, wine, soft drinks and dessert. Tickets for the event are $20 per person and proceeds will benefit Kappa Delta Phi’s Kids Depend on People initiatives.

To purchase tickets, call Flora on 967-3954.

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church Seeks Vendors For Fall Craft Fair

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church is seeking vendors for its annual Fall Craft Fair on Saturday, October 30 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Outside spaces of 12×12 ft. are available. For more information, call the church office at 689-6849 or email info@saumc.net.