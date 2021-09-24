Fourth Friday along the Tampa Riverwalk is back. The arts and cultural crawl, which features live music at multiple locations, resumed last month and will take place again on Friday, September 24; Friday, October 22; and Friday, November 26.

“Fourth Friday is a perfect outdoor family event showcasing some of the area’s best musicians and artists at some of our most popular cultural attractions,” said Tampa Downtown Partnership President and CEO Lynda Remund. “Residents and downtown businesses have been asking when Fourth Friday would be returning, and we are excited to say the wait is now over.”

Occurring on the fourth Friday of every month, Fourth Friday runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m., except at the Henry B. Plant Museum, where activities run from 5-7 p.m.

Organized by the Tampa Downtown Partnership and sponsored by TECO, Fourth Friday offers free musical performances and other activities at various arts and cultural venues along the Tampa Riverwalk. Locations include Sparkman Wharf, the Sail Plaza, Henry B. Plant Museum, the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (FMOPA), and the Straz Center. During the event, visitors can learn more about the program and the Tampa Downtown Partnership at the organization’s ‘Information Hub’ at Curtis Hixon Park.

Fourth Friday also includes food and drink specials from participating downtown venues. As a ‘Sip & Stroll’ event, alcoholic consumption is allowed along the Riverwalk in specially approved vendor cups when purchased at one of eight authorized Tampa Riverwalk venues.

“Not only are there different entertainers at each of our event locations each month, but our Information Hub in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park features local artists, who not only perform on-site (whether its painting, dancing or playing music), but also have the opportunity to sell their work to the public,” said Caroline Keesler, digital marketing coordinator with the Tampa Downtown Partnership. “In addition, as an incentive to visit all of the participating locations, if an attendee finishes their passport by getting a hole punch at each location and returns it to us at the Hub, they are entered in a raffle for a downtown staycation. We encourage attendees to complete the passport multiple times, as each completed passport turned in to us is a chance to win the raffle. We are going to pull the first winner in January.”

For more information, visit www.fourthfridaytpa.com. You can also follow Fourth Friday on Twitter @FourthFridayTPA or Facebook @TampasDowntown for continuous updates.