One of the area’s most beloved events recently announced its plans for 2022 and an exciting theme to go with it. The Florida Strawberry Festival, which will take place in Plant City in March 2022, released the theme for its 87th annual event last month, and it will be ‘#1 for FUN!’

“Our festival and the City of Plant City hold the strawberry in high regard,” said President Paul Davis. “We’re #1 for wholesome family fun and excitement.”

A new theme is created for each year’s festival to offer patrons a glimpse of the experience they will have at the 11-day event. It also unifies vendors, FFA chapters, organizations, corporate partners and exhibitors who create parade floats and displays throughout the event, said Davis.

The festival’s strawberry character featured in each year’s theme artwork is an iconic part of the event’s branding and advertising efforts. In this theme’s artwork, he wears a festival cap, waves a foam finger and holds a plate of strawberries.

“We feel like this is a theme other fairs and festivals, in our profession, can relate to,” said Davis. “Like most fairs and festivals, the Florida Strawberry Festival represents a piece of Americana, a time in American history when events like ours brought communities together to celebrate the harvest, and that’s #1 in our book.”

The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, nearly 500,000 visitors enjoy the festival’s headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, exhibits of commerce and, of course, its strawberry shortcakes. The 2022 Florida Strawberry Festival takes place March 3-13, 2022 in Plant City and will be ‘#1 for FUN!’

For more information, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (#berryfest22).