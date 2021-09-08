By Brad Stager

Changes in trash collection for unincorporated Hillsborough County businesses will take effect shortly after the new year begins, and commercial customers can start planning for them now to maybe even find some savings in their dumpsters.

The county recently reached agreements with three companies to provide commercial trash collection service on beginning Monday, January 31, 2022. Customers can begin negotiating their own deals with the companies starting Friday, October 1.

The three companies are: FCC Environmental Services FL LLC, Republic Services of Florida and Waste Management of Tampa. The county has granted the companies exclusive rights to collect commercial trash in unincorporated Hillsborough County and businesses must use one of the three as their service provider.

The new agreements with Hillsborough County will terminate all current commercial trash service contracts between customers and collectors as of January 31, 2022, even if the expiration date is later than that.

County officials said customers should get quotes from each of the service providers and keep in mind that contracts cannot be for longer than three years, though shorter agreements are okay.

According to Hillsborough County Recycling Coordinator Travis Barnes, the chance to negotiate a new trash service contract can be an opportunity for businesses to consider their collection needs and make a deal that’s most appropriate to them.

Two factors that figure into the cost of trash collection are frequency of service and size of the collection container, or dumpster. Barnes said it’s a good idea to monitor how full a dumpster gets by the time it’s trash day.

“Evaluate how much dumpster capacity is actually being used. You might be able to go to a smaller dumpster. Use data to guide your decision,” he said.

Solid Waste Manager Damien Tramel of Hillsborough County Solid Waste Management added that a little effort can pay off in reducing trash costs.

“Break down that cardboard so you’re not paying for the extra volume.”

While businesses are confined to the three companies designated by the county for trash collection, their choice of a recycling service is not restricted.

“Recycling is an open market under state law,” said Barnes.

Tramel and Barnes made their comments about commercial trash collection during a recent presentation to members of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about commercial waste disposal, contact the Hillsborough County Solid Waste Management Division at 272-5680 or visit hillsboroughcounty.org.