Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church in Valrico is holding its 14th annual Whistle Stop Arts and Crafts Fair this November, and it is looking for artists and crafts people with items to sell. Proceeds from the event will fund the church’s TLC Feeding Ministry, which provides free hot meals to those in need.

The fair will be held on Saturday, November 6 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the church, located at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. Vendors can find registration information at https://hiepiscopal.org. Vendor applications will be accepted through mid-October.

The cost to rent space is between $45 and $55, depending on the size of the space. The smallest space can accommodate one 6-foot table with two chairs. The largest space is outdoors and accommodates a 14’x14’ tent. Vendors must bring all items needed, including their own tents, tables and chairs. There are some spaces in a shaded area outside under a large oak tree, but these spaces cannot be guaranteed. Setup is at 7 a.m. and takedown is at 3 p.m.

According to Lauren Rosario, Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church’s fundraising chair, “Vendors that have already signed up include a wide variety of media, including ceramics, wood carving, vintage upcycling, embroidery, jewelry, painting, candles, home accessories and fashion accessories.”

Rosario added, “This event is a great time to kick off holiday shopping.”

This is a family-friendly event, so no obscene art or weapons are allowed.

In the past, over 200 people have attended the fair. There is space for 80 vendors, and there will be food and beverages for sale.

The TLC Feeding Ministry provides 400 meals two times a month to those in need who live in the local community. The TLC Feeding Ministry is self-funded and run by volunteers. Net proceeds from the fair will help support this much-needed ministry.

Rosario wants vendors to know, and said, “We will have a strong advertising presence in late October inviting the community to attend. We will also have day-of roadside signage to help get as many people as we can to attend this free event.”

For more information, please visit https://hiepiscopal.org/.