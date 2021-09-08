SouthShore community Waterset by Newland has begun its annual fall tradition of collecting nonperishable food donations for a local SouthShore food pantry, the Community Cupboard, in affiliation with Feeding Tampa Bay.

Waterset by Newland is owned in a joint venture partnership between North America Sekisui House, LLC (NASH) and Brookfield Residential, and is managed by Brookfield Properties. These partners share a commitment to sustainable development practices and apply these core values to the vision, planning and development of their communities. Waterset by Newland is one of more than 20 communities this partnership manages together across the U.S.

The fall donation drive has traditionally been linked to Waterset’s popular Concerts for a Cause music series, which collects food donations in lieu of admission. In 2020, the concert series was interrupted by the pandemic. However, the community still raised 10,000 meals last year through a series of no-contact food drives. This year, Waterset hopes to exceed that number.

“I am consistently blown away by the generosity of our Waterset residents and the members of the surrounding community. Before, during and now after the pandemic, they have shown their commitment to giving back to the SouthShore area and helping neighbors in need,” said Lynda McMorrow, marketing manager for Waterset by Newland.

To kick off the fall food collection this year, Waterset hosted another no-contact food drive. This food drive alone raised enough meals to feed almost 100 families—and it’s just the beginning. Starting on September 25, Waterset will once again host the Concerts for a Cause every Saturday, featuring popular cover bands local to Tampa Bay.

Concerts at Waterset take place at The Lakeside at 7450 Parkshore Dr. in Apollo Beach. All concerts are open to the public, and are free to attend. Attendees are asked to bring donations for Feeding Tampa Bay in place of admission.

Concertgoers should bring lawn chairs and blankets and get ready for a great evening of music and fun for the whole family. For more information, visit www.watersetfl.com/concert.