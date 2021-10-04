One more down, as in the stick shift. For 2022, Genesis has nixed the manual gearbox for the G70, one of the finest luxury sports sedans on the road. Rarely to be found in the cars of today, the manual transmission now is even scarcer than before. However, the sedan does get a refresh and a restructured dashboard look.

Introduced in 2019, the entry-level Genesis G70 combines performance and luxury to result in an outstanding ride. The rear-wheel drive car is equipped with a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 pumping out 365 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 376 pounds-feet of torque at 4,500 rpm. The winner of the North American and Motor Trend Car of the Year awards, among several other accolades, delivers power to the rear wheels via a seamless eight-speed auto transmission with eco, normal, sport and snow drive modes.

Just to keep up in line with the larger SUVs in its roster, the G70 has a bold and mammoth crest grille with a winged Genesis emblem atop, flanked by quad LED auto headlights. The rear also gets a similar quad LED tail lamp treatment with dual chrome asymmetrical exhaust tips. Step inside and you will discover generous sprinkles of brushed aluminum on the doors, console and pedals. Quilted Nappa leather seats convey class.

The floating but practical and larger 10.25-inch touchscreen display for phone, nav and audio is prominent. Pampering the occupants are its dual auto AC, leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering column, electro-luminescent display for speedometer, tachometer, coolant temperature, fuel level, odometer and trip computer gauges, 12-way power front heated seats, 60/40 rear seat and much more.

Dual front and side airbags, side curtain airbag, driver knee airbag, front center airbag (located between the driver’s seat and center console, a first in its segment), four-wheel anti-lock brakes with electronic brake distribution and brake assist, stability and traction control, rearview camera, forward collision avoidance and lane keep/follow and highway driving assist, blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, tire pressure monitoring system and daytime running lights come at no extra cost.

This sleek and extravagant Genesis is equipped with an impressive power train, well-appointed and elegant cabin and several safety features. And compared to its European competitors, such as Benz, BMW and Audi, the G70 is a reasonably priced ride.