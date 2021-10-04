There is a new face making exciting plans at FishHawk Fellowship Church in Lithia. Pastor Kelly Green recently took on the role of missions pastor, in which he will oversee the local, national and international mission efforts of the church and develop international campuses.

Green, who moved away from the Tampa area in 2015 and returned this year, has spent 33 years of his career traveling and speaking in more than 1,300 churches around the country and in 41 countries around the world.

“I am very excited and looking forward to helping mobilize our church to be involved in our community, in the Tampa area and nationally,” said Green. “Our goal is to be a sending church where people are serving God in those areas and internationally.”

At FishHawk Fellowship, Green will be working alongside the lead pastor, Dr. Daniel Butson, to carry out the church’s mission vision.

“God began transforming my ministry to international opportunities, allowing me to travel to 41 countries, and 5 million miles later, I have gained a strong leadership network in many countries,” said Green. “In traveling to these countries to speak, many times I took mission teams with me to be involved in ‘hands-on’ compassion ministries and I was able to see those team members grasp the vision God has for us in this world. I have served on staff in two churches in Florida and Michigan in the area of missions and been able to see how God can ignite a church to see far beyond their own walls.”

Green is excited to be part of the FishHawk Fellowship family.

“FishHawk Fellowship has a grasp on our community and is working hard to reach people both near and far,” said Green. “They want to ‘be the church,’ not just on Sunday, but throughout their week wherever God places them. It has touched my heart that there is such a great chemistry among the leadership team at FishHawk Fellowship. This team of pastors, staff and directors are a unified group with servant hearts and a common vision for reaching people for Christ. I feel very honored to be able to come alongside of this team and help assist in developing a mission strategy at FFC.”

To learn more about Green and FishHawk Fellowship Church, visit www.fishhawkfc.org. The church is located at 15326 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia and can be reached at 655-7431.