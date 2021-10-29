The word ‘agape’ is one of several Greek words for ‘love.’ When the word ‘agape’ is used in the Bible, it refers to a pure, unconditional and sacrificial love. This word is exceptionally fitting for a local group of women—Agape Moms. This group is composed of local moms who want to grow in faith and fellowship with other local moms.

Jessica Hundley is the Tampa Bay area director and leader of Agape Moms Valrico. The group just celebrated its five-year anniversary with an incredible turnout at Ibis Park in FishHawk—the very spot where the first meeting was held.

“We’ve grown so much since then,” said Hundley. “That day, there were just three or four of us at the park; now we have multiple local groups and even a few out of state, as our founder has moved and launched them elsewhere and trained other mommas to do so as well.”

The fall semester kickoff had an explosion of new moms joining the growing group. Moms are encouraged to #bringtheirmess knowing they will be embraced and encouraged.

“We’ve had so many new members that we had to immediately launch a new Brandon group,” said Hundley. “Now, we have a Lithia morning group, a Brandon morning group and a Valrico one—our evening outdoor option.”

Hundley also said Agape Moms is considering launching a Riverview group very soon because of the increase in demand.

“Our group is growing and multiplying,” said Hundley. “Our attendance has doubled in the last several months. We had so many new mommas at our fall kickoff that we had to launch a third group, which meets in Brandon. Our new moms are very hungry for community and truth right now, and they are all so grateful to have found Agape Moms. In the weeks since our kickoff, deep, Christ-centered friendships have been forming fast.”

Agape Moms is all grassroots and volunteer-driven and has ministered to hundreds of local moms in the past five years. Hundley believes the appeal of this group is growing because of the need for community among moms in these uncertain times.

All meetings are free, and all moms are welcome. There is no sign-up to attend, but moms are encouraged to join the ‘Agape Moms Tampa Bay’ Facebook page so they can see the events and keep updated on meeting times and locations.

Agape Moms also hosts monthly playdates and moms’ nights out. For more information, join the Agape Moms Tampa Bay Facebook page or email jessicahundley406@gmail.com for the weekly schedule. You can also visit the website at https://agapemomsnetwork.com/.