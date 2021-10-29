Gathering with family and friends around a table laden with mouthwatering food is a Thanksgiving tradition. Another tradition is New Hope United Methodist Church’s Harvest of Hope, which provides 300 preregistered community members with boxes filled with a turkey, canned vegetables and fruit, cranberry sauce, instant potatoes, packaged gravy, dry stuffing, macaroni and cheese, cake mix and other items so families can cook a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

The event is co-sponsored by Hope for Her, a safe place where women experiencing crisis and trauma find the strength, skills and support they need to rebuild their best lives, and is made possible from the support of private donations from corporations, businesses and concerned individuals of the Brandon and its surrounding communities and will be held on Saturday, November 20 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon.

“Harvest of Hope has become a tradition that we look forward to participating in each year,” said Community Coordinator Kellie Swezey. “It’s an easy way to care for those who don’t have the resources to purchase something most of us take for granted.”

Swezey said they are seeking donations for the event, specifically frozen turkeys and $10 gift cards to Walmart, which can be dropped off at the church office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. On its website, you can find the list of other items needed. The last day to drop off donations is Wednesday, November 17. Monetary donations can also be made on the website.

“Whether it’s your time, talents or financial resources, come out and support Harvest of Hope,” said Swezey.

New Hope United Methodist Church has two locations: 121 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon and 3310 Moore’s Lake Rd. in Dover. Thanksgiving boxes can be picked up by preregistered families at its Brandon location.

To sign up to receive a Thanksgiving meal, visit https://findnewhope.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/340/responses/new. For more information about Harvest of Hope, call New Hope Church at 689-4161 or Hope for Her at 309-3357.