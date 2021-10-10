Compiled by Jenny Bennett

First-Ever Black Cat Fun Run Supports A Kitten Place

Local cat rescue A Kitten Place invites you to take part in its inaugural Black Cat Fun Run to help offset some of the costs of its rescue work. During 2020, A Kitten Place rescued 419 cats and kittens, provided spay/neuter surgeries for over 50 feral/stray cats and kittens and spent $22,000 on food, litter and other supplies.

The fun run will take place on Saturday, October 30 at 8:30 a.m. in the Twin Lakes neighborhood park in Brandon, and you can choose a 5K run or a family-friendly 1-mile walk. There will also be a costume contest and a 50/50 raffle.

To register for the event, visit www.akittenplace5k.eventbrite.com. Registration includes a T-shirt, medal and snacks/refreshments. If you are interested in sponsoring the event, please email Michelle Bass at akittenplace@gmail.com.

Trunk Or Treat At South Hills Church

South Hills Church, located at 5505 SR 674 in Wimauma, is excited to provide a fun, safe environment for kids and their families looking to go trick-or-treating on Halloween from 5:30-7:30 p.m. It will have candy and treats. There will also be a costume contest for both adults and children.

My Warrior’s Place Mega Yard Sale

My Warrior’s Place will be holding a Mega Yard Sale on Saturday, October 16 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. to raise funds for its nonprofit retreat center for veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters and others. The yard sale will take place at 101 22nd St. NW. in Ruskin.

For additional information about My Warrior’s Place, visit mywarriorplace.org.

Win A 2022 Club Car Onward Golf Cart

A Kid’s Place in Valrico is giving you the chance to win a 2022 Club Car Onward golf cart valued at $13,000, which includes rear underseat storage, premium tinted windshield, side mirror kit and rear cup holders. A donation of $50 enters you for a chance to win as well as helps to provide a safe, loving and nurturing home for brothers and sisters living at A Kid’s Place.

For additional information, call 381-3839 or visit https://give.akidsplacetb.org/golfcart.

28th Annual St. Stephen Men’s Golf Scramble

The 28th annual St. Stephen Men’s Club Golf Scramble is scheduled on Saturday, November 6 at the Summerfield Crossing Golf Club in Riverview. Sign-in begins at 11:30 a.m., with a 1 p.m. tee time. The entry fee is $75 and includes range balls, lunch, dinner, beverages and a gift pack. A raffle and 50/50 will also be held at the event.

To register, visit https://ststephencatholic.org/mens-club.

South Bay Genealogy Society Meeting

On Tuesday, October 19, the South Bay Genealogical Society will meet at the United Methodist Church, located at 1210 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. Beginning at 10.30 a.m. is an optional round table discussion, followed by a sit-down luncheon at noon, and then a presentation by a guest speaker at 1 p.m.

For reservations and more details, call Dianna Loudermilk at 864-607-1330.

St. Andrew’s Annual Fall Craft Fair

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, located at 3315 S. Bryan Rd.in Brandon, will be holding its annual Fall Craft Fair on Saturday, October 30 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. A wide variety of handmade crafts and gift items will be available; you are sure to find something for everyone to enjoy.

Local Craft Fair Is Seeking Vendors

Vendors with unique gifts and crafts are invited to register for the annual Gifts and Crafts Fair, which will be held on Saturday, November 13 at The Bridges Retirement Community in Riverview.

“We are excited to be back hosting this year. We have always received positive feedback from those attending and from the vendors participating,” said Janet Noah, director of community relations and event organizer.

Interested vendors, please contact Janet at 413-8900 or jnoah@bridgesretirement.com.

East Hillsborough Democratic Annual Picnic

The East Hillsborough Democratic Club will be holding its annual picnic for members, family and friends on Saturday, October 9 at Paul Sanders Park at 3319 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken and drinks will be provided; guests are invited to bring a side dish or a dessert if they would like to.

For further information, call Donna Fore on 582-0902.

Alafia Republican Club Monthly Meeting

The Alafia Republican Club meets on the third Monday of each month at O’Brien’s Irish Pub at 701 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon in the special event room. Social hour starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting that has interesting, well-informed guest speakers covering current issues. All conservative-thinking individuals are invited.

For further information, please call or text Steve at 763-7505 or email Arlene at arlene@theloft-lounge.com.

Bingo Returns To St. Stephen Catholic Church

St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview is pleased to announce the return of bingo to its Family Life Center. The event, held on the fourth Tuesday of every month starting on September 28, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and a concession stand is available for refreshments. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and proceeds from the evening will support community families in need and church groups like St. Vincent de Paul.