Grab your little ghosts, superheroes and princesses and mark your calendars, because one of Riverview’s favorite fall traditions is back. Trick or Treat Street will take place on Saturday, October 23 from 2-6 p.m. at Riverview High School, presented by the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC), Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation and Riverview High School.

“Come and join us in the Spooktacular festivities at this year’s Trick or Treat Street event,” said Debbie Kirkland, GRCC director of investor relations. “This is a safe place for children of all ages to have fun and share in the tradition of Trick or Treating.”

According to Kirkland, since 1988, approximately 100 chamber members, including local businesses, churches, organizations, and volunteers, have been coming together to make this event possible.

“Our event chair, Theresa Sharkey, Your Pie, and co-chairs for the event, Kristi McCart, McCart & Tesmer, P.A., and Michael Broussard, The Flying Locksmiths, want everyone to know this is a family-friendly event that provides fun and candy for all kids, regardless of attire or verbal ability,” she said. “This year, we are introducing Allergy Alley. Allergy Alley BOOooths will provide candy for children with allergies and sensitivities to many typical candies. This will ensure every child is able to have their candy and eat it too.”

The event will follow the CDC’s recommendations regarding mask and distance policies.

Organizations have the opportunity to sponsor a BOOooth inside the event. The BOOooth sponsors will have fun dressing up, decorating their BOOooths, distributing candy or small toys and providing many fun, free activities to the children of the Riverview community.

Event admission is free. Parking costs a $5 donation per carload, which can be paid through cash or by using Cash App.

There will be costume contests (with a small entry fee) for children ages 0-15 and even a contest for your adorable dogs sponsored by Canine Cabana. This year’s kids’ costume contest will also include a new category for duo and group costumes.

Riverview High School clubs will have additional games and activities for a small fee and an assortment of food vendors plan to be on site, including C & J Specialty with fun fair food, Papa John’s Pizza, the Rotary Club of FishHawk/Riverview with Southern comfort pulled pork BBQ and more.

“We are thankful to have the return of our previous Monster Mash sponsor, Christopher Ligori & Associates,” said Kirkland. “Thanks to their generous sponsorship, wristbands for kids’ unlimited play on the exciting inflatable units within our designated kids’ zone, normally $5, will be distributed for free (while supplies last). Be sure to stop by the Christopher Ligori BOOooth to claim your free wristband.”

For more information, including how to get your business involved, visit www.riverviewchamber.com, check out the Trick or Treat Street Facebook page or stop by the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce office inside Winthrop Town Centre between 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, located at 6152 Delancey Station St., Ste. 205 in Riverview. You can also reach the GRCC office by calling 234-5944 or emailing info@riverviewchamber.com.