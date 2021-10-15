When David Owen was in middle school, he attended a Bloomingdale High School football game where he saw a football player perform with the marching band. That event inspired him to pursue his own interests.

David, now a senior at Bloomingdale, is a kicker on its varsity football team and a member of the marching band. At a recent home game, he was able to swap out his football helmet for a trumpet and perform during halftime. With not enough time to change into his band uniform, he played his instrument while still in his football uniform.

“I love playing football and playing the trumpet in the band,” he said. “I really didn’t want to drop either, so I thought, why can’t I just do both?” David started playing football in the third grade, and while in middle school, he gained a love of music and playing trumpet.

His mom, Jane Owen, said it would not have been possible without the support of Bloomingdale’s administration and staff. All three of her children (Jon, David and Thomas) have participated in sports and music programs.

“The administration and staff at Bloomingdale are exceptional for allowing my boys to nurture their talents and participate in more than one extracurricular activity,” she said.

It’s not without its challenges. Bloomingdale Principal Dr. Marcos Rodriguez, who prides himself on allowing students to be involved in multiple growth opportunities, said teachers work together on scheduling conflicts that arise when students want to participate in more than one activity.

“Staff members talk to each other to come up with a schedule that works for that individual student,” he said.

During football season, David practices after school every day from 4-6 p.m. and then twice a week attends band practice from 6-8 p.m.

Band Director Jon Sever said accommodating students is something he has specialized in for his more than 18 years as a teacher.

“I support students being well-rounded and encourage them to get involved in activities that interest them,” he said.

For David, the benefits of both programs are worthwhile.

“I really like the sense of brotherhood that we have on the football team and the way we’re always looking out for each other,” he said. “I feel the same way about my band family and lessons I learn there.”

