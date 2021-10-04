By Superintendent Addison Davis

Long before becoming superintendent of Hillsborough County Public Schools, I served as a classroom teacher laser-focused on driving student achievement. Many things have changed over the years, but one remains the same: a student who is interested in the content will remain engaged and perform at a higher level not only in the classroom, but in life.

This is one of the many reasons why it is crucial to offer our learners a multitude of dynamic programs that will prepare them for fulfilling careers. The district’s robust magnet and choice program options exemplify our dedication to finding every child’s passion and inspiration in the classroom.

Beginning on Friday, October 29, the Magnet/Choice Application Window will open, allowing families to apply to our many tremendous magnet and choice programs to connect learners with their interests. These specialized offerings include exciting educational pathways such as STEM, performing arts, business and finance, environmental or medical science, International Baccalaureate (IB), Cambridge International, a variety of Career Technical Education programs and much more.

Families may choose to apply to two of the only National Demonstration Schools in the country, MacFarlane Park and Riverhills Elementary Magnet. Or, they may wish to join one of our world-renowned IB high school programs at Alonso, Hillsborough, King, Robinson or Strawberry Crest. Our collegiate academies help students earn a high school diploma and a college degree upon graduation and our medical science programs at Dunbar, Sligh and Tampa Bay Tech prepare students for medical careers unlike any other in the state. Families can begin applying on October 29.

These specialized offerings cultivate innovative experiences for our learners, providing them the opportunity to explore their interests in a diverse setting, making our programs an ideal destination for students throughout all of Tampa Bay. Students flourish when they are able to explore subjects or experiences that connect to their interests, and we are proud to offer families this opportunity to explore.

The diverse opportunities found at our nationally recognized magnet schools and our choice programs span all grade levels for students throughout our county. In order to provide families the opportunity to discover which of these outstanding programs best fits the needs of their child, we will offer multiple events from October through December to explore the possibilities that magnet and choice programs provide.

To learn more about these events, our programs and the application process, visit hillsboroughschools.org/choice.