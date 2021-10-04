Families interested in learning more about IMPACT and helping the program raise funds should mark their calendars for Thursday, October 14, which is when the group will hold the Impact Celebration, its annual fundraising dinner.

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving Hillsborough County, the IMPACT program promotes healthy lifestyles and relationships to teens through TEEN IMPACT, to parents and to teachers and other youth leaders.

“The Impact Celebration is our annual fundraising event to share about the IMPACT program and its efforts in our community,” said Angie Kagey, the group’s executive director. “It includes a complimentary dinner, guest speaker and testimonies.”

This year’s event will feature guest speaker Pam Stenzel, founder of Enlighten Communications, Inc., who received her master’s in marriage and family therapy from Liberty University in Liberty University.

“Pam tackles today’s tough issues of sex with candor, insight, humor and the challenge for young people to make the healthiest choice and save sex for marriage,” said Kagey. “Pam has traveled worldwide, speaking in person to over 500,000 young people each year about issues of sexuality and the importance of sexual integrity—her videos are viewed by millions worldwide.”

According to Kagey, Stenzel also serves as the senior regional clinic coordinator for Community Pregnancy Clinics, operating five clinics and two mobile clinics in Southwest Florida and at the University of Florida and serves as chairman of the board of Safe Haven Baby Boxes and oversees the 24-hour Safe Haven Crisis hotline.

“The purpose of the Impact Celebration is to create community awareness and to raise the necessary funds to support our efforts in educating, equipping and empowering teens towards healthy relationships and to avoid high-risk behaviors,” said Kagey. “Dinner is complimentary. There will be an appeal for financial support at the end of the evening.”

The event will start with fellowship and seating at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and the program at 6:30 p.m.

“This year, due to COVID-19, we will adhere to social distancing guidelines,” said Kagey. “The tables will be spread throughout the venue with six to eight guests seated per table at the discretion of table hosts. Guests will be encouraged to wear a mask.”

To register, visit www.whatisimpact.com/impact-celebration-rsvp. Sponsorship opportunities are available. To learn more, visit www.whatisimpact.com/events.

For more information on sponsorships, table hosting and/or attending the event, contact Bill at bkagey@whatisimpact.com or 600-9446, or contact Kagey at akagey@whatisimpact.com or 264-9368.