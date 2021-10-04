Compiled by Jenny Bennett

The Village Players Returns With Sunday School For Adults

The Village Players is back. Its new, original play, Sunday School for Adults, will open in October. Appropriate for audiences 13 years old and up, come watch, laugh and cry along with the cast in this original production by The Village Players’ artistic director, Domin Pazo.

The show opens on Friday, October 8, with additional evening performances on Saturday, October 9, Friday, October 15 and Saturday, October 16. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., with a curtain time of 8 p.m. There will be a matinee performance on both Sunday, October 10 and 17, with doors opening at 2:30 p.m. and curtain time at 3 p.m.

The Village Players Valrico is located at the James McCabe Theater at 506 5th St. in Valrico. Senior, student and group pricing and tickets are available. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com.

Chill Cawfee Hosts October Fest

Chill Cawfee, located at 3407 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, will be hosting an October Fest on Saturday, October 9 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will include music, outdoor games, contests and a burger cook-off.

For more information for all events happening at Chill Cawfee, visit www.chillcawfee.com or call 324-9472.

Bingo Fundraiser For Newsome Boys Golf Team

Newsome High School’s Boys Golf Team is holding a bingo fundraiser at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. in Valrico on Thursday, October 14. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. and you can purchase tickets from 6.30 p.m. There will be five rounds of bingo, two classic and three music, for $20.

There are a limited number of tables available. To reserve a table, Venmo @stephanie-andre-3 with your name and purchase one set of cards per seat. Cards will be available on the night for cash or through Venmo.

For more information, contact Stephanie at stephanie.m.andre@gmail.com or call 850-9965.

River Hills Sunday Market Returns

The popular River Hills Sunday Market will be returning for the fall. The events will take place at 4367 Lynx Paw Trl. in Valrico and will have a variety of vendors selling locally made arts, crafts and other unique gift items. There is sure to be something for everyone.

The dates for the markets are October 24, November 28 and December 5. The markets will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. If you are interested in becoming a vendor, contact therusticdoormarket@gmail.com.

Registration Is Open For FishHawk Fellowship Church Fall Basketball

Registration for FishHawk Fellowship Church’s Upward basketball fall league is now open. The league is for grades K-8 and will commence practices on Monday, November 8, with the games taking place until the end of January 2022. Grades K-2 will practice/play on Mondays, grades 3-6 on Tuesdays and grades 7-8 on Thursdays.

Early registration runs until Sunday, October 10 and offers a reduced rate of $85. Regular registration is open until Sunday, October 24 and is $100.

Register at https://registration.upward.org/UPW80884.

Florida Hawks Futbol Club Welcomes New Club Administrator

Florida Hawks Futbol Club in FishHawk is excited to welcome Kelly Cheney as the new club administrator. Cheney has extensive leadership and sports administrative experience as well as significant experience with youth sports. In her new role, Cheney will be supporting both the recreational and the competitive programs.

St. Andrew’s Annual Fall Craft Fair

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, located at 3315 S. Bryan Rd.in Brandon, will be holding its annual Fall Craft Fair on Saturday, October 30 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. A wide variety of handmade crafts and gift items will be available; you are sure to find something for everyone to enjoy.

Plant City Community Chorale Presents Hope Awakes!

Plant City Community Chorale will perform its fall concert, Hope Awakes!, on Friday, October 15 and Saturday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m. at First Methodist Church in Plant City. After the long period of isolation and uncertainty that we have all endured, it believes that music will help heal our souls and awaken a sense of promise in us all.

The chorale will perform selections from many genres. Tickets cost $15 and are available at www.pccchorale.org or by calling 965-7213.

Local Craft Fair Is Seeking Vendors

Vendors with unique gifts and crafts are invited to register for the annual Gifts and Crafts Fair, which will be held on Saturday, November 13 at The Bridges Retirement Community in Riverview.

“We are excited to be back hosting this year. We have always received positive feedback from those attending and from the vendors participating,” said Janet Noah, director of community relations and event organizer.

Interested vendors, please contact Janet at 413-8900 or jnoah@bridgesretirement.com.

First-Ever Black Cat Fun Run Supports A Kitten Place

Local cat rescue A Kitten Place invites you to take part in its inaugural Black Cat Fun Run to help offset some of the costs of its rescue work. During 2020, A Kitten Place rescued 419 cats and kittens, provided spay/neuter surgeries for over 50 feral/stray cats and kittens and spent $22,000 on food, litter and other supplies.

The fun run will take place on Saturday, October 30 at 8:30 a.m. in the Twin Lakes neighborhood park in Brandon, and you can choose a 5K run or a family-friendly 1-mile walk. There will also be a costume contest and a 50/50 raffle.

To register for the event, visit www.akittenplace5k.eventbrite.com. Registration includes a T-shirt, medal and snacks/refreshments. If you are interested in sponsoring the event, please email Michelle Bass at akittenplace@gmail.com.

East Hillsborough Democratic Annual Picnic

The East Hillsborough Democratic Club will be holding its annual picnic for members, family and friends on Saturday, October 9 at Paul Sanders Park at 3319 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken and drinks will be provided; guests are invited to bring a side dish or a dessert if they would like to.

For further information, call Donna Fore on 582-0902.