Have your insurance rates skyrocketed? Were you dropped by your current carrier? Are you just shopping around to find the best coverage and rates for your home, business or automobile? Southshore Insurance Professionals wants to help you get the most for your money, and with its beautiful new location in Winthrop, it is conveniently poised to meet your needs.

With nearly 30 years of experience in insurance, Michelle Mosher, owner and founder, and her team of professionals specialize in personal and small to medium-size commercial business. They write with many national and regional carriers, and they make getting the most coverage at the best price simple.

Mosher said, “We are personal shoppers for insurance. You can make one phone call and get 20 quotes instead of making 20 calls.” Beyond homeowners and automobile insurance, she can help you navigate more niche products like flood insurance, motorcycle/boat/recreational vehicle insurance, renter’s insurance and even pet insurance.

The Winthrop location is a dream come true for Mosher, who opened Southshore Insurance locally in 2014 and considers Riverview home.

“We live in Riverview; everything I do is in Riverview. It was always my hope to be in Winthrop,” she said.

Mosher and her team wanted to make sure individuals, business owners and realtors/lenders have the opportunity to meet face to face. Even though much business can be conducted virtually, she believes in doing all she can to serve her community.

Mosher’s service and passion for the community is evident. She served seven years on the board of the Chamber of Commerce. Currently, she is the treasurer of the South County Spartans, a nonprofit sports organization that gives kids the ability to be a part of organized sports, including football, cheerleading and wrestling, when their families may be unable to afford fees. Plus, she is the president of Project Lotus Restoring Dignity, an organization committed to providing feminine products to women who may find themselves homeless or facing challenging times. She is dedicated to helping her community be the best it can be, and she and her team want to help you.

Southshore Insurance writes statewide, so it is convenient to all of Hillsborough County and even neighboring counties to pop in or arrange a virtual appointment. For more information, call 448-7580 or text 517-8181. Visit it online at southshoreins.com or find it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/southshoreinsuranceprofessionals. Southshore Insurance Professionals is located at 11216 Winthrop Main St. in Brandon.