Big things often come in small packages, and Delanie Dennis is no exception. At only 9 years old, Plant City’s Delanie is already making a huge impact in the community. To date, she’s raised nearly $30,000 from the proceeds of her lemonade stand, which she has donated to animal rescues and sanctuaries around the Tampa Bay area.

Delanie runs her lemonade stand out of her family’s Brandon-based business, Cafe Delanie.

When asked why she started raising money for animals, she said, “I read a book called Alex and the Amazing Lemonade Stand, and I saw a sad animal commercial for the Humane Society. It made me want to start raising money.” She’s been met with such a huge success that Delanie and her mom, Julie Dennis, decided to kick it up a notch.

On Sunday, November 7, Delanie is partnering with the Dallas Bull and other local businesses to put on an adoption fair in the hopes that “a ton of animals will be adopted.” She is so excited: “Basically, everybody including people who work for rescues can come for free. We’ve invited nearly 20 rescues, and there’s always room for more. I’ve always dreamed to help a bunch of animals get adopted out.”

Because there are so many rescues that plan on attending and the Dallas Bull has generously offered both their indoor and their outdoor spaces, interested parties can come whether they are looking to adopt a dog, cat or something less mainstream, such as guinea pigs, ferrets and mice.

Delanie has a strong partnership with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s Canine Unit because she raised money to make sure each dog and handler have a tactical first aid kit, and besides coming with a few units, she is trying to arrange a helicopter landing. There will also be a few exotic animal rescues, such as Amazing Animals and Right Ranch Rescue, there with lemurs, squirrels, possums, racoons, boa constrictors and alligators to educate the public.

Delanie and her mother agree: “We’re a family that loves rescuing.” They have over 20 animals at their own home, including dogs, turtles, ferrets and two horses housed at a horse rescue.

If you’re an interested member of the public or affiliated with a rescue which wants more information or to partner with Delanie at the event, please reach out to her mom, Julie Dennis, at julieldennis@aol.com. The event will be held November 7 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Dallas Bull. Admission is free. The Dallas Bull is located at 3322 U.S. 301 in Tampa. To pop into Cafe Delanie and support Delanie’s lemonade stand, visit them at 3016 U.S. 301 in Tampa.