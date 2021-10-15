By Lily Belcher

Durant High School’s Exceptional Student Education (ESE) program started selling coffee and cookies to the student body on September 6 through ‘The Brew Crew.’

The Brew Crew gives ESE students the opportunity to run a schoolwide business and gain experience through the program.

“Brew Crew is a curriculum-based enterprise that allows students to gain employee ability skills, entrepreneurial skills and it helps bridge the gap between the workplace and real life,” said sponsor and Durant teacher Kandice Hill. “When they graduate from high school, a lot of times it takes a little more support to help them transition to actual adulthood.”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Durant students can purchase coffee and cookies for a dollar each during the first passing periods.

“I absolutely love The Brew Crew. Coffee is one of my favorite drinks and I love that the school offers The Brew Crew. I was excited when they finally brought it back because it saves me a lot of time during the morning,” said senior Cassidy Brankley.

The money raised by The Brew Crew is used to fund new computers for the classroom, field trips and cultural celebrations for their students. This allows for the money being made by students to be given back to them. It also helps their seniors pay for senior year activities that they may not be able to attend without the support of The Brew Crew, such as prom.

Hill gets most of the coffee donated by her coworkers and through her DonorsChoose page. She said that she has been able to keep The Brew Crew running for nine years with the help of her coworkers Donna Gurda and Gretchen Trevino.

They, along with Principal Gary Graham and former Principal Pam Bowden, have supported Hill and the ESE students in keeping the Brew Crew alive and brightening each student’s morning with a cup of joe.

To support Hill and The Brew Crew, visit their DonorsChoose page at www.donorschoose.org/classroom/kandice-hill.