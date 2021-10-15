By Makenzie Atkins

Stacy White, Hillsborough County commissioner, was awarded with the Legislator of the Year Award recently by the Hillsborough County Republican Party.

White received the award at this year’s Lincoln Day Dinner, hosted by the Hillsborough County Republican Party. The annual Lincoln Day Dinner was held on August 27 and recognized many of those in the Republican Party as well as hosting a guest speaker, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

White is a member of the Republican Party who is currently serving on the Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners. White represents District 4, which includes Balm, Brandon, Dover, Lithia, Plant City, Riverview, Sun City Center, Wimauma, Ruskin and Valrico.

White is a fifth-generation native of Hillsborough County and currently lives in Valrico with his family. He graduated from East Bay High School and then went on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Florida (UF). Spending a lot of time at UF, he is a practicing pharmacist as well as a clinical assistant professor of pharmacy. White is no stranger to winning awards, as in 2006, UF recognized him by naming him the Roche Preceptor of the Year in an Outpatient Setting.

“I don’t wake up every day seeking ways to win awards. Rather, it is my goal to be a servant leader in my community—to work hard and do what is right,” said White. “Sometimes this leads to being recognized with an award, and it is a tremendous honor when this happens.”

Some of the commissioner’s duties include Agency on Bay Management, Aviation Authority, Hillsborough River Interlocal Planning Board, Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Tampa Bay Estuary Program Policy Board. White enjoys working for the community as a leader and pushing to do good. He has always been a hard worker and strives to continue to do right by the community he loves.

For more information, please contact Megan Nixon, senior legislative aid for White, at nixonm@hillsboroughcounty.org. Reach out the Hillsborough County Republican Party through its website, https://www.hillsborough.gop/contact.