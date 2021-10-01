Edited by Jenny Bennett

Dove Interiors Celebrates 32 Years In Business

September marks a significant milestone for Dove Interiors Carpet One Floor & Home, a milestone made especially poignant amidst 2020’s challenges. Its journey began in 1990, when Founder Joan Miller took a giant leap of faith: leaving her successful finance career behind to open the store at 2305 E. College Ave. in Ruskin. The rest, as they say, is history.

Over the years, Miller and her family have overcome many struggles but have always emerged stronger. Through it all, Miller, who runs the business with her daughter, Kimberley Scott, has thrived, growing the business to what it is today.

Dove Interiors continues to overcome obstacles and provide quality flooring, professional installation services, custom drapery, custom kitchens and bathrooms and so much more. Dove Interiors looks forward to seeing what the next 30 years will bring, and thanks all its loyal customers.

For more information, visit www.doveinteriorscarpetone.com or call 642-4369.

Alluring Aesthetics And Wellness Celebrates Grand Opening

Christine Cunning, MSN, APRN, FNP-C is a board-certified advanced practice nurse professionally trained in aesthetics and medically supervised weight loss. Her passion is helping men and women feel better about themselves and she recently opened her own spa, Alluring Aesthetics and Wellness.

Alluring Aesthetics and Wellness is devoted to helping men and women feel better about themselves by tailoring aesthetic services to their needs. It offers aesthetic injections like Botox and Juvéderm dermal fillers. It is one of only two medical spas in Hillsborough County that offers the Virtue RF microneedling procedure, which improves skin texture, reduces acne scarring, smoothing and tightening skin.

Medically supervised weight loss with prescription medications is also offered. Included in the consultation is a body fat analysis by InBody, which helps to allow individuals to focus on fat loss, not just weight loss.

Alluring Aesthetics and Wellness is located at 13134 Vail Ridge Dr. in Riverview. Additional information including details of grand opening specials can be found on its website at www.alluringaestheticsfl.com or call 753-9652. You can also follow it Facebook page @christinescunning.

Fischbach Land Company Joins Sponsors For County Fair

Fischbach Land Company of Brandon has announced a sponsorship for the 2021 Hillsborough County Fair. The company has longtime ties to the Hillsborough County agricultural community.

“I think that we have an obligation to our agricultural and cattle communities to keep their businesses healthy and viable. One way is to sponsor events, such as the county fair, which promotes these communities and draws in youth to learn about opportunities for their community,” said Reed Fischbach, real estate broker and owner of Fischbach Land Company.

The county fair runs from September 23 until Sunday, October 3 at the grounds located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover.

Amazon Hiring Event In Ruskin

CareerSource Tampa Bay will be hosting an in-person hiring event for Amazon. The openings are located at Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Temple Terrace and other Tampa Bay locations.

The job fair will take place from 9 a.m.-12 Noon on Thursday, October 6 at 201 14th Ave. SE. in Ruskin. The event is open to all job seekers, but they must preregister on www.employflorida.com prior to the event.

Axiom Bank Hosts Hunger Relief Campaign

With many families, children, seniors and veterans remaining unsure of where their next meal will come from, Axiom Bank hopes to provide assistance and is inviting the community to help it fight hunger in the Tampa area as part of a Hunger Action Month initiative.

The bank is hosting a food and fund collection drive to benefit Feeding Tampa Bay and is inviting the community to either drop off nonperishable food items or make monetary donations up until Sunday, October 3.

The local branch of Axiom Bank is inside the Walmart Superstore, located at 11110 Causeway Blvd. in Brandon. Some of the most needed items include canned or dried fruit, vegetable juice, grains, shelf-stable milk products and canned meats.

Concealed Carry And Home Defense Fundamentals Class

Simon Firearm & Family Safety Training is offering a concealed carry and home defense fundamentals class on Saturday, October 9 and Saturday, November 13. It also offers a range of training classes, including children’s gun safety and countering the mass shooter threat.

For additional information on training classes and to register for an event, contact James Simon at besafe@simonsafetytraining.com or call 363-7576.

Brandon Hospital Appreciation Gift Card Drive

The Daniels Team at Coldwell Banker Realty is hosting a community gift card drive for Brandon Hospital staff. It is asking for $10 gift cards and handwritten thank-you notes. All donations and help are welcome. Its goal is to collect and distribute 250 gift cards.

Donations can be dropped off at Coldwell Banker Realty, addressed to The Daniels Team, 213 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon.

Jade Health Opens In Riverview

Jade Health, located at 10730 Ketchum Valley Dr. in Riverview, aims to be a proponent for the health and well-being of the community. It offers services to help you look and feel your best, including IV nutrient therapy to help boost your immune system, infrared sauna, full-body cryotherapy, skin resurfacing as well as many others.

Owner Amanda Kuhns, APRN said, “When we designed this business, we were trying to create someplace where we wanted to go but couldn’t quite find. We want you to walk in and feel like part of our family.”

For additional information, visit www.jadetampa.com, follow it on Facebook @JadeHealthTampa or Instagram @jadehealth21 or call 741-3234.

The Paint Krewe Of Tampa Bay Offers Custom Painting

The Paint Krewe of Tampa Bay is ready to transform the painted surfaces in your home. It offers custom painting services on cabinets, interiors, decorative walls, crown molding, furniture and anything else you would like painted.

“Kitchen and bathrooms can be transformed by a few coats of paint, why re-cabinet when you can paint for much less?” said Owner Lauren Jensen.

For a free quote and a 10 percent discount until Friday, December 31, call 368-1663.