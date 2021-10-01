By Bob Zoellner

At some point in all of our lives, we haven’t tended to ourselves as well as we should have. That includes physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually, although it is really hard sometimes to separate ourselves into those four categories so neatly.

Weariness, poor habits, frustrations, doubt and sometimes just life itself contribute to those times where self-care suffers, and the resulting consequences of that neglect become evident.

Hopefully, though, we don’t stay there. It’s just a season, part of the ebb and flow of being human. As Christians, if it is a sin issue, we repent and confess it to Christ, resting confidently that “he is faithful and just to forgive us our sin and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness,” (I John 1:9). We then make right what we have to, and move on.

Sometimes weariness sets in—many times through no fault of our own, but just due to the circumstances of life—and we need a reset. A recalibration of sorts. A new mindset

God’s word is the perfect place to start—again. “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up,” (Galatians 5:9). But we have to prepare ourselves to receive what the Bible has to say to us.

One of the parables of Jesus (see Matthew 13) tells us His word is like that of a farmer who scatters seed, which only takes hold in the good soil, already prepared and readied for what is being sown.

Seed left on the path, where it can quickly be gathered up and eaten by birds, or seed that has fallen on the rocky path won’t take root because the soil isn’t good or deep enough. And the thorny patch simply chokes out the seed’s growth.

The Bible says that Satan is like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour. He snatches the word away before it can have an impact. Life’s difficulties, the cares of this life and wealth’s deceitfulness, along with the pull of the world’s pleasures, will also make any growth short-lived and unfruitful.

But seed sown in good soil—prepared, cared for, tended and kept healthy—produces a 30, 60, or even a 100-fold return on what was sown. But that takes effort, as any farmer can attest. No field readies itself for planting.

So, take a break, step back from the busyness of life and tend to the soil of your health. Be transformed by the renewing of your mind by the good seed planted in fertile soil. We do reap what we sow.