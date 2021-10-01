The FishHawk Lions Club wants you! The group is looking for residents from the FishHawk community who love to serve and volunteer to become a new member of their club.

“I’m a mom and a real estate agent,” said LaTonyia Roberson, membership coordinator for the FishHawk Lions Club. “We didn’t know anyone and one of my other fellow real estate agents was very active in the community, so I asked him what he did for fun. He told me he hangs out with his Lions Club.”

Roberson’s real estate friend asked her to help him form a FishHawk Lions Club. “I thought he was crazy at first because when you say ‘Lions Club,’ you immediately think of an old men’s club,” Roberson said. “I decided to give it a try and help him.”

The Lions Club first began in 1917 with a mission to empower Lions Clubs, volunteers and partners to improve health and well-being. It also wants to strengthen communities and support those in need through humanitarian services and grants that impact lives globally, while encouraging peace and international understanding. Lions strive to be global leaders in community and humanitarian n services.

“The Lions Clubs are for anyone who is service-minded—basically for people who just want to help others but don’t know where to start,” Roberson said. “Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest nonprofit service organization, made up of nearly 1.5 million men and women in over 200 countries. Since 1917, Lions Clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world. Its missions include diabetes, hunger, environment and childhood cancer.”

Roberson and the rest of the Lions are excited to find more people who love service opportunities just like they do in the Valrico and Lithia areas.

“We only meet once a month and you are free to be as involved as you have time,” Roberson said. “Meetings will be held at the Grace Community United Methodist Church, 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., and on Zoom. Right now, we are just a branch of the Lions Club. We are hoping we can get more members so we can get a website and be able to [do] bigger things for the causes we support.”

To learn more about the FishHawk Lions Club or to join the club, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fishhawklionsclub.