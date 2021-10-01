Why do so many people love the autumn season? Is it the pumpkin spice lattes and fall festivals? Is it the smell of cinnamon and bonfires? Maybe people love the much-needed reprieve from the harshness of the summer heat. Whatever the reason, fall is a season of change.

North of us, the leaves begin to change colors beginning in October, which indicates a season of finishing. It signals the rebirth that will happen in the spring—after the vibrant reds and golden colors fade to brown, knowing the green leaves will bloom again. Just as fall signals the coming to the end of something, so should Christians consider this is a time in our lives to a new spiritual rebirth.

The autumn leaves must die in order for the season to continue, and we also must take the opportunity to let go of things in order to live the life God wants for us. We all experience ‘seasons of life’ that allow us to grow closer to God. No matter what season you are experiencing right now, know that new growth will happen in every season.

“To everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven,” (Ecclesiastes 3:10).

Have a blessed October.



Faithful Celebrations: Making Time for God in Autumn

By Sharon Ely Pearson

Holidays and family events are times for celebration, learning, rituals, food and fun. Many of our experiences in life happen when several generations are together—at church, at home, in our communities. In this book, readers will discover plenty of activities to learn more about the season. These ideas will allow you to create meaningful celebrations within a faith context throughout the season, including music, art, recipes and prayer resources to use in a small, intimate or large multigenerational group.



Devotions for the Fall

By Thomas Nelson

Fall is coming; it’s a time to be inspired by the reds and golds of the season and to thank God for His many blessings. With simple and timeless devotions, delicious recipes and ideas for fall traditions, this book will help you kick off and thoroughly enjoy the fall season, including festive photographs, inspiring quotes and prayers, ideas for fun fall activities and traditions as well as fall-inspired recipes to warm your heart.



Autumn Meditations

By Father John Bartunek, LC

When was the last time you paused to drink in the colors of the changing leaves of autumn? Fall is a time of renewed activity. While our schedules fill up, we remain in constant motion. We have to make space in our schedules for time to reflect on our faith or it will get lost in the busyness of life. These weekly meditations help us reconnect with autumn, a season that reminds us of the struggles we all experience and the virtues we all need to work on. This book will help you rediscover the beauty of a balanced, God-centered life.



Autumn: A Spiritual Biography of the Season

By Susan M. Felch

Discover how this transitional season can reveal both the abundance of faith and the limitations of our everyday lives. Autumn, with all its traditional images of colorful trees, frost-covered pumpkins and piles of wood for family bonfires, can be a season filled with anticipation. Autumn also represents the continuation of old routines, and the beginning of the school year, so all require a renewed strength and faith. If summer has been something of a pause, autumn helps us to see the passage of time more clearly through the beauty of God’s handiwork.