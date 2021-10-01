By Pastor Jomo Cousins, PhD

Isaiah 43:19 (MSG):

19 Forget about what’s happened; don’t keep going over old history. Be alert, be present. I’m about to do something brand-new. It’s bursting out! Don’t you see it? There it is! I’m making a road through the desert, rivers in the badlands.

With great growth comes growing pains and changes that must be made. Change is defined as a transition from one state or phase to another. Everyone and everything goes through times of change and adjustments to their course. They are inevitable and predictable—seasons change, fashions change, our physical bodies change with age, etc.

Most people do not like change, or, more specifically, they fear the unknown because they feel out of control and have trouble adapting to new things. But change can be good! It can force us to be flexible, to transform and to adapt. We must learn how to be comfortable being uncomfortable.

Nine Observations About Change:

1. Change is certain.

2. Change is awkward at first.

3. Change is not moved by emotions.

4. Change does not discriminate.

5. Change forces us out of our comfort zones.

6. Change puts a spotlight on those who embrace it.

7. Change is forced on those who will not let go of the past.

8. Change brings out strengths we did not know we had.

9. Change requires perseverance and endurance.

People who do not embrace change wholeheartedly are obstacles to those who do. There are leaders and laborers alike who resist change and feel that their duty is to protect their organization from it. Organizations that won’t embrace change, won’t survive.

Prayer:

Lord, help me to deal with the changes that are inevitable in my business. Give me the wisdom to adjust and progress with them, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Except from: 60 Prayers in 60 Seconds, Page 16.