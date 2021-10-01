Your wellness and the health of your family is especially important now more than ever, and you deserve insurance that meets your needs and your budget. Yet, shopping around for insurance can quickly become confusing and overwhelming. That’s where Healthcare Solutions Team Brandon (HST) can help.

The national marketing director and lead in Brandon, Ken Bardales, and his team of agents are licensed nationwide.

“We are a full-access brokerage for health insurance,” said Ken. “We accommodate people with A-rated companies such as Aetna, Cigna and United Healthcare, just to name a few, and we make the process very simple. We take clients’ concerns, their wellness, their family, their budget and we match them up with the right plan. We have access to all the carriers on the market, and it’s easy to find the right coverage personalized to their situation.”

HST specializes in both marketplace and private carriers. They offer medical, dental, vision, life, critical illness and accident insurance. Additionally, they can provide special protection coverages related to COVID-19. They even have policies that can begin within 24 hours for clients who need coverage right away.

Whether you’ve suffered a lapse in coverage from the loss of a job or you just want to explore your options and find better coverage at a better rate, the Healthcare Solutions Team will be able to show you the best options, and you can avoid the hassle of comparing multiple companies, benefits and rates on your own. HST also specializes in Medicare.

With open enrollment for Medicare approaching from Friday, October 15 through Tuesday, December 7, it’s important to talk to an agent if you’re not happy with your benefits. If you are about to turn 65, Ken suggests giving the team a call three to six months before you qualify for Medicare so you can run your options and have your products in order. That way you fully understand the coverage you have and can make sure it works for your lifestyle and finances.

Finally, HST can help small business owners provide the best coverage to their employees at the best prices. They look at the rates businesses currently incur and, based on census data, can tell whether existing coverage is working or is overpriced. The team still provides access to the same A-rated carriers, and it is very easy to switch over when HST finds something that will work better at a better cost. Plus, it’s always free to compare your rates. Go see why so many individuals and business owners are happy they called the Healthcare Solutions Team.

Healthcare Solutions Team Brandon offers both electronic and face-to-face meetings. Walk-ins are welcome, but please call 689-8800 to schedule a same-day appointment and avoid any waiting times. For more information or to get a quote online, visit hst-brandon.com. You can email Ken directly at kbardales@myhst.com with questions or to connect. Healthcare Solutions Team Brandon is located at 1040 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon.