With Thanksgiving just around the corner, now is the time of year to remember the things for which we are grateful for—not just today, but every day. Having a spirit of contentment and gratitude is a powerful tool because it can affect every aspect of our lives and remind us of God’s will for us to find joy in everyday life. Unfortunately, we are often too easily lured to envy or dissatisfaction within our lives.

With the draw of social media sites, even the best of us may start comparing our lives to others. Our thoughts can crowd our thankfulness from what we have to what we wish we had. By focusing on what we are blessed with, we can gain joy and gratitude.

Psalm 86:12 tells us, “I give thanks to you, O Lord my God, with my whole heart, and I will glorify your name forever.” There are a number of Christian books on gratitude and thankfulness that help us better understand what it means to appreciate all that we do have. Have a blessed Thanksgiving.



Life Is a Gift: A Book of Gratitude

Paraclete Press

We think most people would say that they are thankful to some extent, but what are the chances we are at our full potential for gratitude? People who go through life being thankful for God’s gifts and blessings usually experiences more of life’s goodness—and inhabit more of God’s blessings. This beautiful book challenges people to live in a way that blesses God, from whom all good things come. Reflections from a wide array of authors are included—Henry Van Dyke, Abraham Lincoln and Louisa May Alcott—as well as many songs, psalms and prayers.



Thanksgiving Every Day

By Ely Roque Sagansay

This book will help you look at life in a different way, take you to God’s pathway and compel you to celebrate Thanksgiving Day in the right way. Leading a life with gratefulness in the midst of the complicated world we live in isn’t always easy. Thanksgiving Every Day will help you take a step of faith filled with appreciation. Gratefulness is a huge part in our worship to God. Thanksgiving Every Day will encourage you to dig in deeper to the Word of God this season.



The Thanksgiving Ceremony: New Traditions for America’s Family Feast

By Edward Bleier

When we think about Thanksgiving, we contemplate history, the autumn harvest and, of course, eating turkey and watching football. But most of all, we think about family, friends and the bounty of our country. This book introduces a brand-new tradition for the Thanksgiving table, offering a wonderful way for all Americans to give thanks and rejoice in the sense of togetherness and community this special holiday brings. The heart of the book is a participatory ceremony designed to be read aloud around the table.



The Power of Thanksgiving

By Dr. Robert Ragland

Being thankful is the key to living a victorious life in Christ Jesus. Thankfulness grows our faith, encourages us in our darkest moments and even equips us with courage, and peace is far beyond crucial in our daily walk. It is our heats’ postures toward God and our attitude toward the sacrifices He made by sending His Son into this world for us. This book has been developed to builds and strengthens you in your daily walk with the Lord.