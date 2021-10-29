Local resident Dr. Jim Beaird is not letting retirement slow him down. In fact, Beaird is busier than ever committing himself to writing three books each year. Although this would be quite the undertaking for most people, Beaird is embracing the opportunity. Beaird is the author of two books on leadership, The Proximity Factor and The Providence Factor.

Of the three books a year, Beaird intends to write one on spiritual growth book and two fictional novels. He has asked God to give him an anointing to write novels with wholesome values. Beaird’s desire is tapped into his imagination by writing faith-based novels that aren’t ‘preachy’ but demonstrate the Christian values of love, forgiveness and reconciliation in families.

“We moved to Brandon 19 years ago when I became a regional director for our denomination, Open Bible Churches,” said Beaird. “We (Beaird and his wife, Kris) worked and traveled together, preaching and teaching in many states and countries. We retired two years ago after 49 years of ministry, during which time I wrote two ministry leadership books while working on my doctorate.”

His first fictional novel, The Reunion, tells a story about a family who struggles to understand the disappearance of their teenage son following an unspeakable tragedy. Then, after 18 years, the family is forced to relive the events of that fateful night in which they were changed forever.

His second fictional novel was released in June, titled A Face In The Crowd. This suspenseful book will engage the reader about the lives of two brothers and how they were reunited. Beaird’s third book, titled Calculated Loss, is due for release in December.

Beaird and his wife have three married sons and seven grandchildren. Prior to retirement, the family served in ministry for 49 years together.

All of Beaird’s books can be purchased at www.amazon.com.