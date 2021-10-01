Jeremy Camp’s New Album When You Speak Now Available

GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter Jeremy Camp released his new album named When You Speak.

“This album is the culmination of what God revealed to me during this last season,” said Camp. “These songs are straight from my heart, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear them.”

His first single from the new record soared to the top 20 within the first two weeks of release. The music video for When You Speak premiered exclusively on Facebook and gained 7.5 million views in less than a week. The When You Speak Tour kicked off on September 23. For more information, visit www.jeremycamp.com.

Natalie Grant And Charlotte Gamble Celebrate Book Release And Tour

On the heels of the release of their new book, Dare to Be: God Is Able. Are You Willing?, which debuted as number one in Amazon’s Devotional Books category, Natalie Grant and Charlotte Gamble announce their Dare To Be Tour, which kicks off on Thursday, November 4.

The tour will bring their iconic Dare To Be Live event to 10 cities across the United States, which will include worship, music and two full Bible teaching sessions. The tour will be coming to Tampa on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Tickets for the 2021/2022 Dare to Be Tour are on sale now. For more information on the book and tour, visit www.daretobe.com/events.

The Jesus Music, A Documentary Film Being Released In October

The Jesus Music documentary is already receiving praise for its fascinating interpretation and thorough history of the Christian contemporary music movement. Featuring artists such as Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, TobyMac, Michael Tait and so many more, The Jesus Music documentary tells the untold story of how Christian music became a worldwide phenomenon.

Lionsgate’s nationwide release is set for Friday, October 1 and tickets can be purchased on www.fandango.com. To see the movie trailer, visit www.lionsgate.com and search for ‘The Jesus Music.’

Christian Magician Wins America’s Got Talent

A Christian magician who gained popularity with tricks about family, hope and generosity won NBC’s America’s Got Talent and its $1 million prize last month following a final act in which he urged the audience to be more charitable.

Dustin Tavella won the contest in what was the closest vote in the 16-year history of the variety talent show. The winner was determined in a vote by viewers. He also won a show in Las Vegas. Each of Tavella’s magic acts had a theme.

“When I get to celebrate the principles of God, when I get to celebrate the things that God’s done in our lives, … that, to me, is the main thing that we want to do,” Tavella said. “[It is to] continue to be intentional with every story we get to tell and every bit of airtime.”

In recent years, he and his wife, Kari, have been involved in homeless ministry and a crisis pregnancy ministry. Tavella also has partnered with Compassion International, a worldwide Christian ministry for children in poverty. For more information, visit www.dustintavella.com.