St. Andrew’s Annual Fall Craft Fair

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church is hosting its annual Fall Craft Fair on Saturday, October 30 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Check out over 70 outside vendors selling unique handcrafted items.

For more information, call the church office at 689-6849 or email info@saumc.net. St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church is located at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon.

Trunk Or Treat At Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church is hosting its second annual Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, October 24. The community is invited to come out to enjoy this free, family-friendly event. There will be food, games, crafts and more. The church is excited to display unique and fun trunk displays with goodies for children of all ages. Bring your friends, family and neighbors.

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church is located at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. For more information, call the church office at 689-3130 or visit www.hiepiscopal.org.

Tauren Wells In Concert At Bell Shoals Baptist Church Brandon

Join eight-time GRAMMY® nominee Tauren Wells on his nationwide Citizen of Heaven Tour featuring special guests Riley Clemmons and Andrew Ripp. The tour is making a stop on Thursday, October 28 at 7 p.m. at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in Brandon.

Look for The JOY FM JOY Crew and JOY FM Photo Booth on-site and stop by for some fun in the church lobby. Prices for tickets vary and a limited number of general admission tickets are also available at each campus for $20.

For more information, visit www.bellshoals.com or call Sharon Olsen at 689-4229, ext. 268. Bell Shoals Baptist Church is located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon.

Food Pantry Receives $3,000 Gift From Publix

For many years, Publix has been a key supporter of Our Lady’s Pantry in Wimauma. This month, Pantry Director Tom Bullaro learned that it would be receiving a generous donation from Publix. Kelly Williams-Puccio, executive director of Publix Charities, reached out to Bullaro to let him know that Our Lady’s Pantry would be receiving $3,000 to be used towards the purchase of a new refrigerated truck. Publix Charities is a huge and longtime contributor to the pantry.

“This donation of $3,000 is our first gift towards a new refrigerated truck we hope to purchase one day,” said Bullaro. “The new truck is on our wish list to replace our oldest used 2006 truck with more than 260,000 miles.”

For more information about Our Lady’s Pantry, visit www.ourladyspantry.com.

for KING & COUNTRY Coming to Tampa

After setting an industry record with six consecutive number one hits, GRAMMY® Award-winning, platinum-selling duo and Curb | Word Entertainment recording artists for KING & COUNTRY will be coming to Tampa’s AMALIE Arena for their RELATE – The 2021 Fall Tour.

After wowing crowds in 2020 with their drive-in theater performances, this 24-date trek will see Joel and Luke Smallbone return to the road in compelling fashion, arranging their electrifying live spectacle for fans. Brand-new, never-performed songs from an upcoming studio project will be featured on the tour’s setlist, along with selections from the previous hit songs.

The concert is on Saturday, October 16 at 7 p.m. at AMALIE Arena, located at 401 Channelside Dr. in Tampa. For more information on tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.