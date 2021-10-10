Are you looking for a way to have fun for a great cause this holiday season? The 10th annual Holiday Charity Ball for Toys for Tots is scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 9 at The Regent in Riverview, and tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now.

Organized by local business owners Tatyana Frost of The Way 2 Dance and Bob Savage of Savage Consulting, the gala is a high-class holiday event raising toys and cash for Toys for Tots and Metropolitan Ministries.

According to Frost, who is the president of The Way 2 Dance, the event will include a catered dinner, dancing, professional entertainment and a silent auction in the beautiful atmosphere of The Regent.

“It is a fun event that helps two charities,” she said. “This much-needed social event is sure to put a smile on the face of everyone who is involved.”

Due to COVID-19, there was no gala last year, but the group was still able to donate 11 boxes of toys, 38 bikes and $7,000 to Metropolitan Ministries. Since starting the event in 2011, the group has collected $38,500 in cash, 196 boxes of toys and 95 bicycles.

This year, Savage and Frost hope to collect more than ever with the theme ‘Proud to be an American.’

Frost came up with the idea for the event 10 years ago and her student, Savage, helped her bring it to reality.

“So many from the community also pitched in to volunteer,” said Frost. “Assistance that is invaluable to our cause and to whom I am forever grateful. This year will be better than ever. We can’t wait to have you join us.”

Tickets to the event are $75 until the end of October and $85 after that.

There are many sponsorship opportunities available, from Star Diamond Sponsor at $2,500 to Bronze Sponsor at $150.

Attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy, and attire is dressy jeans to formal.

To learn more about the event and how to purchase tickets, visit www.holidaycharityballbrandon.com. Contact Frost at 966-4788 or Savage at 240-7772 to learn more about sponsorship.