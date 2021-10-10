After many years of teaching the area’s youngest residents to swim, Seal Swim School’s year-round, indoor locations in Lutz, Wesley Chapel, South Tampa and Riverview have rebranded into Watermelon Swim. The outdoor, seasonal locations are still operating under the same name. They have always had different ownership and visions for growth.

“Team Melon has a strong dedication to water safety education and will continue to grow our mission to change the statistics of childhood drowning in our community,” said the swim school’s marketing director, Tamera Grundhoefer.

“Florida is rated number one for drowning of children ages 1-4 and Hillsborough County is rated number one in Florida. Every year, part of our business plan is how to educate children and caregivers. We want our community to know, even with the name change, that we are still dedicated to that same water safety mission, including our free water safety program that we offer to all child care centers, moms’ groups, preschools and K-2nd grade and looking to expand our program in 2022 to include older children that may not have been exposed to water safety.”

With this new brand, Owner Micha Seal wanted something unique and fun with a fresh and exciting twist while maintaining the core values of the original brand.

“Watermelons are mostly water, float and grow year-round, just like our Watermelon Swim locations,” Grundhoefer said.

The mission of Watermelon Swim is to grow a community full of safer swimmers and reduce the risks while increasing confidence in and around water.

“Our dedicated, hardworking, highly trained and child-approved team will continue to be a part of Watermelon Swim,” Grundhoefer said. “Your child’s class day, time, teacher and level will not be changing. You will get to enjoy a fresh new look to our year-round, indoor locations, updated technology to better track your child’s progress and manage your swim school account. We have updated policies and procedures to further our extraordinary customer service, a bright and colorful logo and new branded retail to get your family in the Watermelon Swim groove.”

To learn more about Watermelon Swim or to register your child for swimming lessons, visit www.watermelonswim.com or call 621-7946. Watermelon Swim Riverview is located at 10459 Gibsonton Dr.