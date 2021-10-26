This Veterans Day, the community is invited to celebrate and honor those who have served at a parade in FishHawk Ranch organized by the Newsome High School Band and Color Guard.

The parade, which will take place on Thursday, November 11 beginning at 10 a.m., will start and end in the community’s Park Square and will include a loop around FishHawk Crossing Blvd., past the FishHawk Aquatic Club, through Ibis Park and back up Dorman Rd. Residents are invited to set up chairs or stand along the parade route.

“The parade is to honor and thank all of our veterans in our community,” said Melanie Hutcheson, who is helping the Newsome Band Boosters organize the event. “We will have many groups, participants, and veterans participating in the parade.”

According to Hutcheson, a Veterans Day ceremony will take place in Park Square after the parade where vendors will also be set up.

The Newsome High Marching Band organized the first Veterans Day parade two years ago in 2019, and although they were not able to host the event last year, the group hopes to make the parade an annual event for the community.

“After not being able to do so last year due to the pandemic, we are very excited to present this wonderful parade this year,” said Hutcheson. “Our goal is to continue with this annual event to honor our veterans.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available, and any support is appreciated.

“It is a pleasure to sponsor the second annual FishHawk Veterans Day Parade to support the NHS band and especially to honor our country’s veterans,” said Melissa Snively, Hillsborough County School Board member and sponsor of the event through her State Farm business. “As the daughter of a veteran of WWII, Korea and Vietnam, my family greatly appreciates the dedication and service by our military men and women who have made significant sacrifices to protect our freedoms. Veterans Day is certainly a special day to recognize the members of our community who have served, but we should really recognize and respect them every day of the year.”

Any veterans, participants, sponsors and vendors interested in being involved should call Hutcheson at 546-7644.

Park Square is located at 16132 Churchview Dr. in Lithia.

To learn more about the Newsome High School Band and Color Guard and upcoming events and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.newsomeband.com.